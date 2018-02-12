Partnership Response to Domestic Violence – Lakeside Sheriff’s Substation

Lakeside Sheriff’s Substation

More help is now available to victims of domestic violence in the East County. The Lakeside Sheriff’s Substation is partnering with a non-profit group to offer direct and immediate assistance to victims.

The goal of this collaborative approach is to enhance services for domestic violence victims who may otherwise not seek help for themselves.

When deputies are called to a domestic violence incident, they can now call on La Mesa City Hope volunteers to provide comfort, education and referral services to families while they’re in crisis. City Hope will assist the victim/s in the following manner:

 Arrange shelter for the victim and children

 Crisis counseling

 Explain rights and applicable criminal justice and civil court procedures

 Support and assistance in navigating the legal system including seeking a restraining order

 Arranging or providing transportation

 Help with making safety plans

 Arrange for a language interpreter

City Hope can provide each victim with the specialized information and support they deserve. This on-scene Domestic Violence Response Team is available around the clock. The 16 volunteers have undergone a background check and training program to prepare them as Crisis Intervention Counselors.

Volunteers will also routinely meet with deputies to discuss caseload progress or new contacts to further identify those at risk. Community-oriented policing is about partnership and problem solving. This new strategy focuses on early intervention to help break the cycle of violent and abusive relationships.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 9-1-1. You can also call the Domestic Violence Hotline at (888) DVLINKS (385-4657). For more information on domestic violence resources, visit www.sdsheriff.net/dv.