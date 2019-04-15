Paris By Night – Moonlight Gala

The Pride of Vista Lions Club meets the 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month at Coyote Cafe 1450 N. Santa Fe Ave, Vista. Programs and Business are conducted at both meetings depending on speaker availability. [...]
Free Family Fun on Tap at Spring Eggstravaganza April 20, 10 am – Noon at Jim Porter Recreation Center Celebrate the arrival of spring and head to the City of Vista’s Spring Eggstravaganza on Sat.,[...]
Join us for our Spring Luncheon being held at Vista Valley Country Club on Wednesday, April 24th for 11 am to 2 pm. Tickets are $60 each and table sponsors are available. Lunch, Moonlight entertainment,[...]