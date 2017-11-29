Parents Night Out Winter Series

The kids will have a fun time and parents can take a break to enjoy dinner and a movie or just quiet time at home. It’s a great opportunity and an even better price! Hope to see you this summer!

Parents, take the night off! Drop the kids off at the City of Vista’s Jim Porter Recreation Center for four hours of nonstop fun! We’ll keep the kids busy from start to finish with lots of games and activities such as Capture the Flag and Car Lot in the gym and then arts and crafts and board games in the Auditorium or Preschool Classroom. The activities are age appropriate.

Please Note: We encourage parents to feed their children before dropping them off as no food is provided. Children can bring a snack and water.

Program Details:

Location: Jim Porter Recreation Center, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive

December 16, 2017; January 20, 2018, and February 24, 2018 Times: 5:00-9:00 pm

5:00-9:00 pm Who: Boys & Girls Ages 5 -11 years

Boys & Girls Ages 5 -11 years Cost: $10 per child

Information

Kim Crawford 760.643.5275