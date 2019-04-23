Parents Night Out

Parents, take the night off! Drop the kids off at the City of Vista’s Jim Porter Recreation Center for four hours of nonstop fun! We’ll keep the kids busy from start to finish with lots of games and activities such as Capture the Flag and Car Lot in the gym and then arts and crafts and board games in the Auditorium or Preschool Classroom. The activities are age appropriate.

The kids will have a fun time and parents can take a break to enjoy dinner and a movie or just quiet time at home. It’s a great opportunity and an even better price!

Please Note: We encourage parents to feed their children before dropping them off as no food is provided. Children can bring a snack and water.

Program Details and Registration:

Location: Jim Porter Recreation Center, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive

Jim Porter Recreation Center, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive When: See dates below and register online

See dates below and register online Times: 5:00-9:00 pm

5:00-9:00 pm Who: Boys & Girls Ages 5 -11 years

Boys & Girls Ages 5 -11 years Cost: $10 per child



» REGISTER FOR SATURDAY, APRIL 27, 2019

» REGISTER FOR SATURDAY, JUNE 8, 2019

» REGISTER FOR SATURDAY, JULY 20, 2019

» REGISTER FOR SATURDAY, AUGUST 17, 2019

» REGISTER FOR SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2019