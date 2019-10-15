Parents Night Out

Vista, CA — Parents, take the night off! Drop the kids off at the City of Vista’s Jim Porter Recreation Center for four hours of nonstop fun! We’ll keep the kids busy from start to finish with lots of games and activities such as Capture the Flag and Car Lot in the gym and then arts and crafts and board games in the Auditorium or Preschool Classroom. The activities are age appropriate. The kids will have a fun time and parents can take a break to enjoy dinner and a movie or just quiet time at home. It’s a great opportunity and an even better price!

We encourage parents to feed their children before dropping them off. No food is provided by staff. Children can bring a snack and water.

Location: Jim Porter Recreation Center 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista

Time: 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm – Ages: Open to ages 5 – 11 – Cost is $10 per child.

Registration:

» Register for October 19, 2019

» Register for November 16, 2019

» Register for December 14, 2019

» Register for January 11, 2020

» Register for February 22, 2020

» Register for March 14, 2020

Contact: 760.639.6151 or email.