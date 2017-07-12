Loading...
Parents Night Out and More Events in Vista

July 12, 2017

No need to leave Vista this weekend. Have a
ViSTAYcation!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Parents Night Out is this Friday!   MORE INFORMATION
Here’s what else is happening this weekend: FREE!
The City of Vista presents Disney’s Moana and the Summer Fun Fest
Saturday, July 15 – Summer Fun Fest: 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm – Moana8:00 pm
Brengle Terrace Park 1200 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wave Waterpark! Vista’s Coolest Hot Spot is open through Labor Day. Check out the special events and other splashtacular offerings available.
Visit The Wave Online

wave

kiteGet Your Creative Vibe On. Vista’s Public Art is on view!
Take a stroll on historic Main Street in downtown Vista and enjoy dozens of sculptures and murals on display throughout the area.

City of Vista – 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, CA 92084

