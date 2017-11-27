A Paranormal Visit in the Rancho Buena Vista Adobe

Nadine Kaina … If you are having company for the holidays invite them to go with you on a tour of the Rancho Buena Vista Adobe, nicknamed “The Birthplace of Vista”. The home is a single story, adobe brick hacienda and is furnished with antiques of the time- period. The home was owned by persons from 1855 to 1930.

In cooperation with the volunteer group, Friends of the Rancho Buena Vista Adobe, there is a special tour (one that I am writing about), The Spirits Tour. Watch for publicity about upcoming dates however, they can be held the third Friday of each month. “Friends” hold fundraisers, train volunteers and are responsible for maintaining and improving the Rancho’s facilities. The next tour is scheduled for Friday, December 15th. Call to reserve a place in the time of 7 or 9 p.m.

I asked to interview one of the tour guides, Nicole Strickland, who is a paranormal investigator, and in her spare time a “back to school student” and author of “Spirit World” books.

We met during an afternoon in November, before the tour. I asked her, “when did she become interested in special “feelings”? She said, “I always was sensitive as an only child, but when my grandma died, and after her memorial service, I noticed door knobs moving and feeling like someone touched my face”. She continued reflecting, “ten years ago I saw an image of an older woman with white hair, wearing a white and blue house dress, like grandmother used to wear.” That was in 2000 when she joined the San Diego Paranormal Research Society and other teams who were invited to go into private homes, businesses, and sites, of which there are many in historical San Diego and southern California. Education in how to do this work properly is very important. Now, Nicole teaches paranormal classes in libraries, conferences, gives lectures to clubs and others, when asked. Nicole takes this work with respect and feels very humble.

Two years ago, I went to a Kiwanis conference that was held in Long Beach on the RMS Queen Mary and bought a black T-shirt with a ghostly ship image. I decided to wear it for my tour. Nicole noticed it and was so surprised and excited, that it was “meant to be” for us to meet, as she has been involved with the Queen Mary Heritage Foundation for many years! Her own website: http://www.spiritedqueenmary.com. Recently One of her books, tells of sailing stories from WW II Veterans, war brides and others plus the voices that have told her about events. She will give the book , as a gift, to the Foundation and to me. More info: http://www.authoricolestricklandcom.

Nicole states that “being in Nursing School now, will lead to a goal of becoming a social worker with counseling”. As a free-lance writer, researcher, and all is a labor of love. She has made live, local television appearances on San Diego Living, Good Morning San Diego, Travel Channel’s Ghost Stories, One-on-One with Aaron Collins, and the Paranormal Journeys TV Show. Most recently in October 2017, (second year), was a speaker and coordinator to the Port Gamble Oregon Ghost Conference.

Later, at the Adobe Museum lobby, a group of five women (girls’ nite out), a couple and one male Vistan plus myself comprised the group of attendees who were introduced to co-director, Ali Schreiber.

Ali explained, “due to her own experience 10 years ago when her father passed, and four years ago when she met Nicole, realized that becoming a paranormal tour guide was for her, plus, being a mother of two Fallbrook high schoolers and running a “day care in her home” was also gratifying.

Nicole and Ali then gave instructions on proper tour protocol. Some, not all, instructions: do not whisper or speak, do not sit on the furniture, stay together and be respectful! Previously persons have been touched, felt dizzy, and attendees should raise your hand to talk to the guides. Explanations of the equipment to be used was given and then we moved down the hall to view an 8-minute history video.

Since her first tour six years ago, Nicole has acquired more instruments and “tools” to make spirit contact and better hear the spirit voices. Speaking in English, the spirits answer in English, Spanish or French. The recordings are played back to hear answers and to prove the experience.

Nicole had a spirit experience while we were viewing the video. Outside, she saw a figure with bare legs, running across the courtyard. In the first room that we went into, Nicole asked a question of spirit Juan. “When I was outside earlier, I saw someone with bare legs running across in front of me.” She asked, “was that you Juan?” She asked two times and we all heard the answer “yes”. The experience is “not to prove a paranormal, but that an experience can be proven – there is always a possibility.”

There has been a sighting reported of a woman spirit, in white, walking on the outside of the house – Isadora. Who raised 11 children. And lost the building due to financial problems.

It was also told thru the history of ages, that a human skeleton was resealed in a bedroom wall.

Movie stars and celebrities have visited – one, Joan Crawford.

Our guides feel the “paranormal” energy. Our group felt welcomed, peaceful and moved, like we stepped back into yesteryear. I was happy to have had the experience. All are invited to do the same.

I have visited several times, including involvement with my Sunrise Vista Kiwanis Club who rented the outside area for a fund-raiser. It is beautifully landscaped, and the public may rent for weddings, anniversaries, parties, or special occasions. Phone: 760-941-7639 or contact info@RanchoBuenaVistaAdobe.com. View at www.RanchobuenaVistaAdobecom.