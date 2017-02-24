Panther Café – Farm to Table Showcase

Pat Murphy…If you haven’t read our previous articles about the Panther Café at Vista High School you probably don’t know what you’ve been missing. The school has an award winning culinary program attended by 120 students. The culinary classes are taught by Chef Kim Plunkett and as part of the curriculum in on-campus Café, the Panther Café,is operated by the students. Twice a month on Thursday the Café is open to the public with reservations required.

However on Thursday, February 23rd a special event took place at the Panther Café. Chef Kim and her students annually hold a Farm to Table showcase in conjunction with the school’s FFA program & Agriculture Dept. A buffet style luncheon features gourmet selections made from products grown and raised by the students in the FFA and Agriculture classes. This Thursday was my first time to have lunch at the Panther Café and I couldn’t have picked a better day for it. Thankfully I arrived early and I was able to take some photos and make a list of all the dishes being offered today.

The food fare was almost unbelievable and considering the majority of it was harvested at the school you might even call it amazing. Some people started with the very fresh salad greens that could be complimented a number of ways with golden beets, red beets, or kale chips. There was a creamy cilantro dressing to drizzle over the salad. Or you might have preferred the delicious Asian Ramen coldslaw.

After salad there was deviled eggs, stuffed mushrooms and when you finished these starters, there were many decisions to make… too many! Beefheart barley stew, ham, roast beef, garlic braised beef shanks, lamb burger sliders, beef meat balls with a pink creamy marinara, pork chops, pork shoulder steaks, cider brined turkey sliders with cranberry mayo, maple glazed rabbit, bratwurst, Italian sausage, lamb shish kabob skewers, pork sliders and Bacon cheddar broccoli quiche were elegantly displayed from shiny serving dishes set on tables draped in red. To accompany these delectable dishes there was also garlic butter broccoli, oven roasted turnips, or sweet and sour red cabbage. When you were ready and if you still had room, fresh warm crepes with handmade jam capped off the meal.

The steaks, pork chops, and sausages were being cooked by students in pans on heating plates at the serving tables. The delightful aromas filled the air as people arrived to enjoy the cuisine. Other students stood behind their dishes serving and answering questions. I wasn’t the only first timer to dine at the Panther Café. I spotted the two new school board

members enjoying their food and stopped them to say hello. Cipriano Vargas said he had been at the café once before but Rosemary Smithfield told me this was her first time. Both said the selections they had made were delicious.

Ray Huard from the school district office was on campus to cover this event and to visit the photography class who has received some awards and special recognition. I briefly shared a table with Linda Frieden from the School District Accounting office. She said she dines at the café frequently and after this Thursday’s special presentation she would probably skip dinner.

The FFA members brought beautiful flower arrangements for the tables and 6 of their members in uniforms greeted people at the door and offered assistance. Their President, Valerie Wolf, was one of the 6 members helping out at the luncheon. Wolf had addressed the VUSD Board when Vargas and Smithfield were installed as new school board members. I greeted her and she told me how all the produce and meat had come from the High School. She also informed me that the FFA now has 150 members.

I also saw and spoke with Basketball Coach and Athletic Director Pat Moramarco, Agriculture teacher and FFA Advisor Sara Benner, Rick Meech, and the Eckert family (Paul, Diane, and Paula). Coach Moramarco has been at the High School for 27 years. I spoke with him at the pancake breakfast fundraiser last week. Benner and I had previously met at the installation of the new school board members. She explained that the animals raised on campus were sent to meat processors and the meat came back to the school for the culinary program. Rick Meech supports the FFA program and helps the students acquire the animals they raise. The Eckerts support many things in Vista and it’s always nice to see them. This was the Eckert’s first time in the Panther Café and when I asked how they liked their food they said “Umm, so good!” and “Excellent!”

I had previously interviewed Chef Kim almost two years ago when she and several of her students appeared at the Saturday Farmers Market held at the County Courthouse. On May 2015 Chef Kim was honored in Chicago at the Educator Excellence Awards Banquet hosted by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation. She was recognized as the outstanding teacher from California. Just talking to her you can sense the passion she has for the culinary program at VHS.

Today she told me that she sees her students 4 days a week for “Hands on” education. “It’s all about learning skills” she said as we walked around the kitchen. Skills like teamwork, communication, math, Sanitary procedures, and handling sharp knives. Skills that can be applied to other classes, to employment, or to life. She told me about the test that all food handlers in San Diego County must pass with a score of 80% or better. At VHS the students are not allowed into Chef Kim’s kitchen until they pass the food handler’s test with a score of 100%. That’s her goal for everything… 100%.

The food service and hospitality industry is the nation’s second-largest private sector employer. Not all of the students plan to go onto careers with food service but Chef Kim still runs into former students working in local establishments. For some it’s temporary, for some it’s a way to pay for college, and for others it can lead to a successful career. After all, as Chef Kim pointed out to me, you don’t need a college degree to become CEO in the food industry.

The Panther Café is open to anyone but it does require a reservation. The menu is preset and is based on what the students are learning that week in class. The cost is usually $10.00 cash and well worth the price. The food is top quality and fresh from the farm. If you would like to be added to the e-mail please contact Chef Kim at kimplunkett@vistausd.org.

http://vhs-vistausd-ca.schoolloop.com/

http://thevistapress.com/vista-high-schools-panther-cafe/

http://www.vistausd.org/