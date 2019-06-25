Palomar’s PCTV & Students Bring Home Nine Emmy Awards

In the latest round of awards for the college’s Media Studies Department and in-house production staff, five students land top honors. Palomar College Television’s documentary, Shattered Dreams, also wins big, including “Best Documentary.”

Pictured at the Emmy Awards ceremony on Saturday, June 15 are, left to right, Palomar College Dean of Arts, Media, and Business Administration Justin Smiley, Antonio Flores, Jordan Spurgeon, Joseph Jauregui, Jordan Mougier and Angy Moran

SAN MARCOS, CA ― Extending Palomar College’s streak of impressive wins, PCTV staff and Media Studies students fielded nine Emmy Awards during a ceremony hosted by the Pacific Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on Saturday, June 15.

A large contingent of nominees from Palomar College attended the event in Las Vegas, where PCTV’s widely praised documentary, Shattered Dreams, won the Emmy in four out of the five categories in which it was nominated.

“We are so thankful for the three amazing women who had the courage to share their very personal stories with us in our film,” said Bill Wisneski, the PCTV producer and director who spearheaded the film. “All of us at PCTV felt a huge obligation to do justice to their stories and our entire team was so dedicated to making this an impactful documentary. The recognition the film is receiving will hopefully help bring much needed attention to this devastating and widely misunderstood issue.”

Jim Odom, Manager of ETV and KKSM Radio Operations, said that the Emmys are judged by peers in the broadcast industry, an indicator of the quality of work being produced by students and staff at Palomar College.

“We’re a pretty small operation at an academic institution that’s competing against commercial television stations and production houses, and to be awarded by a group of our peers just shows that the level of our work is on par with and exceeds those with much larger budgets and staff than we have,” said Odom.

The following students took home Emmy Awards from the June 15 ceremony:

Antonio Flores – Student Programming, Short Form, for La Despedida

– Student Programming, Short Form, for La Despedida Angy Moran – Student Programming, Public Service (PSAs), for We Will Listen

– Student Programming, Public Service (PSAs), for We Will Listen Joseph Jauregui – Student Craft, Animation/Graphics/Special Effects, for PCTV LEGO Station ID

– Student Craft, Animation/Graphics/Special Effects, for PCTV LEGO Station ID Angy Moran and Jordan Mougier – Student Craft, Writing, for We Will Listen

and – Student Craft, Writing, for We Will Listen Jordan Spurgeon – Student Craft, Talent, for Prep Sports Live

In addition, PCTV was honored in the following categories for the documentary Shattered Dream: Sex Trafficking in America: