Palomar Women Ride 12 game Win Streak In Victory Over Mira Costa

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer…..The Palomar Lady Comets continue to improve their record at 20-2 their 3rd 20 win season and ride a 12 game win streak behind the 19 point effort by Allie Israel (Mission Hills) San Marcos, CA 17 by Monica Todd (Mission Hills) San Marcos, 16 by Roshell Lamug (Mission Hills) San Marcos, CA and Ariana Hernandez, and went 4 for 7 from the three point line (Murrieta Valley) Murrieta, CA and 12 by Kendall Crosby (Rancho Buena Vista) Vista, CA as they defeated the Spartans of Mira Costa at 8-13 by a 108-43 score.

Leigh Marshall Head Women’s Basketball Coach at Palomar: “We came out and played hard that is our goal it doesn’t matter who we play against but we want to be the best that we can be it isn’t about the opponent it is about us off to a 12 game win streak/”

” We are bound with a deep bench and we recruit good players with some of the girls quite a few years experience off the bench and to work on our presses if you can go a minute or three minutes the girls will get into that drill and have been doing a good job for us. said coach Marshall.

“Mira Costa played hard I thought at times that we didn’t play well with the ball as we tend to turn the ball over which is bad for us but we have quite a few shooters.” “If we move the ball we can knock down some shots.”said Coach Marshall

“We play Mt. San Jacinto this Saturday at their place which is one of our rivals were both top ten teams in the J C states and they defeated us early in the year we defeated them in a tournament I am good friends with their head coach and I am looking forward to it.”

For the Lady Spartans Teia Searles out of Chaparral High School led with 11 points and 10 by Torrey Pines High product Ayli Tulburg.

The Lady Comets will take on Mt. San Jacinto this Saturday on the road at 5:00 pm