Palomar Sports News

Water Polo San Marcos, CA — On 9-1-18, 3 goals by Jeremy Paiz and Nate Taylor pace the Comets of Palomar to a 10-9 win over Caltech College in a Mini Tournament held at Chaffey College. Fallbrook High’s Kevin McCollom contributed with 2 goals for the Comets.

5 goals by Nate Taylor, 3 by Terrin Davis of El Camino High School, Oceanside, CA, 2 by Kevin McCollom paced the Comets of Palomar College to a 14-7 win over Santa Monica to improve to 2-0.

FOOTBALL—The Palomar Comets opened up the 2018 football season as qb Connor Curry’s 54 yard pass to Mikel Barkley, 2 Rodney Thompson’s passes of 17 yards to Logan Gamble and 72 to Bryce Walker as they defeated the Moorpark Raiders by a 20-16 score. The Comets at 1-0 will take on Southwestern College Jaguars of Chula Vista, CA in a home game at Escondido High School