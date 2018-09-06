Palomar Sports News

Water Polo San Marcos, CA — On 9-1-18, 3 goals by Jeremy Paiz and Nate Taylor pace the Comets of Palomar to a 10-9 win over Caltech College in a Mini Tournament held at Chaffey College. Fallbrook High’s Kevin McCollom contributed with 2 goals for the Comets.
5 goals by Nate Taylor, 3 by Terrin Davis of El Camino High School, Oceanside, CA, 2 by Kevin McCollom paced the Comets of Palomar College to a 14-7 win over Santa Monica to improve to 2-0.
FOOTBALL—The Palomar Comets opened up the 2018 football season as qb Connor Curry’s 54 yard pass to Mikel Barkley, 2 Rodney Thompson’s passes of 17 yards to Logan Gamble and 72 to Bryce Walker as they defeated the Moorpark Raiders by a 20-16 score. The Comets at 1-0 will take on Southwestern College Jaguars of Chula Vista, CA in a home game at Escondido High School
The Palomar Comet Football squad opened up the 2018 season on the road as former St. Augustine’s alum and current Palomar qb Rodney Thompson threw a 79 yard pass to Bryce Walker with 8:00 left in the game as the Comets won by a 20-16 score.
The Comets are 1-0 and will host Southwestern College at Escondido High School on Saturday, September 8, 2018.