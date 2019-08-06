Palomar Ranked Among Top Colleges and Universities

EDsmart ranked Palomar College 17th among all colleges and universities in the State of California. Locally, San Diego Union Tribune readers placed Palomar College in the top 10 in the annual Reader’s Choice Awards – SDBest.

SAN MARCOS, CA ― The higher education website EDsmart announced this week that Palomar College ranked 17th out of 559 two- and four-year institutions in the State of California, based on four metrics relevant to students:

Affordability

Student Satisfaction

Academic Quality

Salary After Attending

In a separate poll, the San Diego Union Tribune announced this week that its readers have named Palomar College one of the “Top 10 Colleges & Universities” in San Diego County in the newspaper’s 2019 Annual Reader’s Choice Awards – SDBest.

“Palomar College faculty, staff and administrators are highly committed to the success of every student. We value the diversity of our students and remain diligent to ensure every student has access to higher education,” said Palomar College Superintendent/President Dr. Joi Lin Blake. “It is wonderful to be recognized by EDsmart and the readers of the San Diego Union Tribune. Fall classes begin on August 19, and this is a great way to start off the school year.”

In the EDsmart survey of California colleges and universities, Palomar received an overall score of 93.6 out of 100, based on metrics retrieved from the National Center for Education Statistics and College Scorecard.

Already identified by readers as one of the top higher-ed institutions in the county, Palomar will contend for the top spot during the inaugural SDBest Awards Ceremony aboard the USS Midway on Thursday, Aug. 15.