Palomar Hosts Interfaith Awareness Week Kickoff at Rancho Bernardo Center

SAN MARCOS, CA ― Faith leaders gathered at the Palomar College Education Center in Rancho Bernardo on Sunday, Aug. 11 to launch Interfaith Awareness Week with a ceremony and press conference, kicking off seven days of events and activities around San Diego aimed at stimulating dialogue and fostering mutual understanding.

Organized by the Poway Interfaith Team, the 2019 Interfaith Awareness Week is being celebrated in more than 100 countries around the world, according to organizers.

“At Palomar College, we welcome and support students, faculty and staff from all faith traditions,” said Palomar’s Superintendent/President, Dr. Joi Lin Blake. “We are grateful for the opportunity to host this wonderful event highlighting the great things that happen when we support and listen to one another.”