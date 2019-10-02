Palomar Football Story

David A. Willauer-Escondido High School-Escondido, CA: The Ventura Pirates continue their 2 game winning streak as they improve their record to 3-1 on the season as they came back after trailing 17-10 on Noah Lopez 22 yard field goal scored 4 quick touchdowns to take a 31-17 and defeated the Comets of Palomar College by a 45-38 score.

Comet Performers: St. Augustine’s Rodney Thompson QB 33 completions for 49 attempts for 407 yards and 3 touchdown passes and rushed the ball 6 times for 38 yards. Former Mission Hills alum Damon Wigand 11 carries for 32 yards, 5 receptions for 74 yards scored a touchdown for 41 yards. Joey Armentrout from El Camino High 9 receptions for 114 yards 1 touchdown run of 39 yards. Kyran Griffin 6 receptions for 115 yards and 1 touchdown catch for 48 yards

This is our 3rd game in a row where we have turned the ball over as we reached their 1 yard line a couple of times we made bad plays by throwing our passes incomplete and late for interceptions we played our best football but we let this one get away and could have won this contest but the timely penalties and turnovers hurt us.” said Palomar Head Football Coach Joe Early.

Former Mission Hills Grizzly alum Damond Wigand on his performance: “We came out on fire at executing our offensive plays in the first quarter when and we led 14-10, but going in the second quarter we had too many turnovers that really effected us.” “I was focused on playing my game until the clock went to in the fourth quarter and did my responsibilities.” “When we led 7-0 on my first touchdown was a 41 yard screen pass from Rodney Thompson.” “We practice on that play at the beginning season which worked for us.”

With the loss the Comets fall to 1-3 and ride a 3 game losing streak and will take on rival Grossmont College next Saturday October 5th at Escondido.