Palomar Comets With 3 Falls Defeats Mount San Antonio College In Wrestling

David A. Willauer-The Dome-Palomar College-San Marcos, CA-The Palomar Comets with 3 total falls along with 5 regular decisions and forfeit win defeated the Mounties of Mount San Antonio College by a 39-6 score.

Palomar winners:

125 Miguel Diaz from Orange Glen won by forfeit

133-Raul Ortiz with a fall in 7:59

141- Eric Reyes won 10-7

149-Nathan Navida from San Marcos won 3-2

157-Jesse Diaz won by a decision of 4-1

165-Mace Anderson with a fall in 4:41

174-Cameron Cox won 10-5

184-Nick Kimball from San Marcos won by a fall in 1:45

197-Kalani Sorensen from San Marcos won by a decision of 12-8

285-Oscar Solano from San Marcos was pinned in 1:45