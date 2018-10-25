Loading...
Palomar Comets With 3 Falls Defeats Mount San Antonio College In Wrestling

By   /  October 25, 2018  /  No Comments

David A. Willauer-The Dome-Palomar College-San Marcos, CA-The Palomar Comets with 3 total falls along with 5 regular decisions and forfeit win defeated the Mounties of Mount San Antonio College by a 39-6 score.

Palomar winners:
125 Miguel Diaz from Orange Glen won by forfeit
133-Raul Ortiz with a fall in 7:59
141- Eric Reyes won 10-7
149-Nathan Navida from San Marcos won 3-2
157-Jesse Diaz won by a decision of 4-1
165-Mace Anderson with a fall in 4:41
174-Cameron Cox won 10-5
184-Nick Kimball from San Marcos won by a fall in 1:45
197-Kalani Sorensen from San Marcos won by a decision of 12-8
285-Oscar Solano from San Marcos was pinned in 1:45
