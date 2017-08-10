Palomar Comets Kick Off Football Season September 2nd

SAN MARCOS (7-23-2017) — Palomar will kick off the 2017 season Saturday night, Sept. 2, at Southwestern, will go back on the road to play at Santa Monica on Sept. 9, then will play five of its remaining eight games at home at Wilson Stadium in Escondido.

Highlighting the Comets’ season: a 1 p.m. Oct. 28 National Division Southern Conference home game at Wilson Stadium against defending conference, state and JC Grid-Wire national champion Fullerton College.

That will be Palomar’s only afternoon game, at least during the regular season. Nine of the Comets’ 10 games will kick off at 6 p.m.

Palomar Football Schedule 2017