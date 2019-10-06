Palomar Comets 36-13 Win Over Grossmont College

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Escondido High School-Escondido, CA-Saturday, October 5, 2019…The Palomar Comets snapped a 3 game losing streak as quarterback and former St. Augustine product Rodney Thompson scored 1 touchdown run of 1 yards and threw 25 completions out of 37 attempts for 316 yards. Also 2 touchdown passes of 39 yards to Isaiah Batton who had 7 receptions for 85 yards. 5 yards to former El Camino product Joey Armentrout who registered 4 receptions for 34 yards as they defeated the Griffins of Grossmont College by 36-14 score.

Rodney Thompson: “We had an early lead and slowed us down a bit, our defense went to work recovering turnovers which helped out a lot.” “On my first touchdown I used a bootleg, our offensive line opened the holes for me as I ran in for the second score of the game.” ” The first touchdown put us up 7-0, I threw a 39 yard pass to Isaiah Batton which was a seam route as their safeties were left open allowing a run for the catch.”

Other Palomar Comet performers Daishawn Lee had 4 carries for 17 yards and scored on a 1 yard run. Former Mission Hills Grizzly Damon Wigand had 10 carries for 41 yards scored on a 3 yard run. Noah Lopez made 30 yard field goal.

Head Football Coach Palomar Joe Early: “Rodney is coming into his own this season his first year was redshirt season. In 2018 the former St. Augustine’s star started the first game and was out for the season with an injury.” “This is his first full season as quarterback in 2 years, which is good to get him going, passing for over 300 yards to move those chains, a lot of good things happened for us tonight.”

“Damon Wigand out of Mission Hills rushed the ball allowing our offensive line to block which making the running back’s job a lot easier, I felt that we have the running backs that can run the ball. Then we are able to find the creases and the offensive lineman stand on their blocks getting to the first level we can get some chunks of yardage” .

The Comets improved to 2-3 on the season have won 6 games in a row over Grossmont, the Griffins last win over Palomar was in 2013. Next week they have a bye and in 2 weeks play Mount San Antonio College on 10-19-19

