Palomar College’s Economics, History & Political Science Departments – Political Economy Days

Palomar College’s Economics, History and Political Science departments present expert speakers on topics related to economics, history, political science, anthropology, multicultural studies, philosophy, law and more.

Political Economy Days – a series of talks on a variety of political, economic and historical topics. Wednesday, October 24, 8 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.

and Thursday, October 25, 8 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.

Palomar College – 1140 West Mission Road, San Marcos 92069

(specific rooms listed in the attached schedule)

This lecture series is designed to expose students and community members to ideas and applications of political, economic, and historical thought, presented by a diverse group of experts.

Palomar College students, faculty and staff, and community members. Attendance is limited to the capacity of each room. Palomar College students will be given first priority.

Free. Parking: Members of the community attending this event may park for free by obtaining a temporary permit from Campus Police in Lot 1, accessed from the College’s main entrance on Mission Road.

Contacts at Palomar College, 760-744-1150:

• Peter Bowman, Political Science, ext. 2416; pbowman@palomar.edu

• Teresa Laughlin, Economics, ext. 2851; tlaughlin@palomar.edu

• Travis Ritt, History, ext. 2753; tritt@palomar.edu

• Sheila Atkins, Academic Department Assistant, Economics, History and Political Science, ext. 2412; satkins@palomar.edu