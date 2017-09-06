Palomar College Wins Opening Day vs Southwestern College

David A. Willauer Contributing Writer-Former Oceanside High product Matt Romero had one of the biggest days of his football career, Running for a 15 yard touchdown and 26 completions out of 42 attempts for 368 yards. With touchdown passes of 2 yards to Rashad Harper (1 reception for 2 yards), 28 yards to Johnny Arzola 2 receptions for 36 yards, 13 yards to Nate Johnson, (6 receptions for 112 yards) and 13 yards to Marquis Williams (3 receptions for 46 yards) paced the Comets of Palomar College to an opening day win over Southwestern College by a 38-31 score.

Issiah Aguero led the Comets at 1-0 in rushing as he carried the ball 16 times for 47 yards. The Comets will take on the Pirates of Santa Monica College next Saturday.