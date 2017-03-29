Palomar College Sports Report

Award: Men’s Athlete of the Week

Palomar pitcher Semon honored by PCAC

SAN DIEGO (3-28-2017) — The Pacific Coast Athletic Conference has selected Palomar baseball pitcher Ryan Semon as Men’s Athlete of the Week for March 20-26.

Semon, a freshman left-hander out of Valley Center High School, retired all 11 batters he faced in relief, striking out eight, in a 19-1 win over Imperial Valley in the middle game of a series the Comets swept three games to none.

He struck out the side in the fiourth inning and also retired the Arabs in order in the fifth and sixth, in both of those innings with two strikeouts and a fly ball.

Semon combined with four other pitchers to throw a three-hitter and picked up the pitching win, advancing to 6-0 on the season. That ties him for third among California community college pitchers. He also lowered his ERA to 0.80, fourth-best in the state.

Palomar, which is seeking its sixth conference championship in the last seven seasons, and defending champion Grossmont are tied for first place in the PCAC halfway through the conference season.

SOFTBALL: Palomar 14, Orange Coast 2

Romano, Willis ignite Comets in rout of Pirates

COSTA MESA (3-28-2016) — Visiting Palomar mounted a 15-hit attack and routed Orange Coast 14-2 in 5 innings in a non-conference game on Tuesday at the Orange Coast Softball Complex.

Bailey Romano (left) and Taylor Willis (right) were the big offensive contributors for the Comets (15-6) in support of winning pitcher Crystal DesLauriers, who advanced to 10-1 on the year by striking out 5 batters over the first 4 innings. Trinity Fa’asua pitched a hitless, scoreless fifth inning in the mercy-rule game. DesLauriers and Fa’asua combined on a 4-hitter.

Bailey went 3-for-3 with a triple and an RBI and scored 2 runs. Willis was 3-for-4 with a double and 2 RBIs. She stole 2 bases and scored 3 runs. Romano also stole a base and had a sacrifice bunt.

Mo Lopez and Lexi Williams each had a double and an RBI for Palomar. Marisa Herrera singed and drove in 2 runs. Brie Dunckel contributed a single, an RBI and 2 steals. Tiare Paopao had a single and an RBI. Samantha Smith added a steal.

The Comets, leadikng 3-2, broke the game open with a 5-run third inning. They created a run-rule situation with 6 more runs in the top of the sixth.