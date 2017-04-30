Palomar College Sports Report

SOFTBALL: All-PCAC DesLauriers Pitcher of Year; Craft Coach of Year SAN MARCOS (4-28-2017) — Palomar, which won its sixth straight Pacific Coast Athletic Conference softball championship and its 34th title overall, dominated voting for the All-PCAC team selected by conference coaches. The Comets, who went 16-0 in conference games, landed six players on the first team, two on the second team and two honorable mention — with Crystal DesLauriers (left) being named Pitcher of the Year and Lacey Craft repeating as Coach of the Year. Imperial Valley pitcher-utility player Maritza Rojas was voted Player of the year honors. Palomar players selected to the first team were DesLauriers, second baseman Brie Dunckel, pitcher-position player Mo Lopez, rightfielder-utility player Tiare Paopao, catcher Bailey Romano and first baseman-uti9lity player Madisyn Turman. Leftfielder Taylour Fa’asua and shortstop Lexi Williams were named to the second team. Trinity Fa’asua and Taylor Willis received honorable mention recognition. FOOTBALL ALUMNI REPORT: NFL Draft Former Comet Dylan Donahue, a first-team Division II All-American at the University of West Georgia after barely missing qualifying for NCAA Division I, was selected in the fifth round of the NFL draft Saturday by the New York Jets. — Courtesy photo Jets draft former Comet Donahue in 5th round PHILADELPHIA (4-29-2017) — The New York Jets selected former Palomar defensive end Dylan Donahue, an NCAA Division II All-American out of the University of West Georgia, in the fifth round of the NFL draft on Saturday. Donahue arrives with the Jets with NFL bloodlines. He’s the son of Mitch Donahue, who played for four seasons in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos after being drafted in the fourth round in 1991 as a defensive end/linebacker out of the University of Wyoming, where he was two-time WAC Defensive Player of the Year. Dylan Donahue recorded 44.5 college sacks, 19 in two seasons at Palomar and 25.5 in two seasons at West Georgia. He was 2016 Gulf Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year with 67 tackles, 20 for loss, and 13.5 sacks as a senior. Donahue is undersized for an NFL defensive lineman at 6-3, 248 pounds but runs a 4.75 in the 40 and has exceptional feet and quickness coming off the edge. He could be moved to outside linebacker. The Bleacher Report web site on Donahue: “He has the build of an NFL outside linebacker with a great motor and awesome production at West Georgia. Donahue posted 37.5 TFLs and 25.5 sacks in two seasons coming off the left side of the defense. With impressive quickness off the snap, Donahue is able to compete with athletic offensive tackes. He’s a natural in space and uses his quickness and balance to keep blockers guessing while bending with enough juice to accelerate out of his turn. He has enough upper-body power to press blockers off his frame if they get inside his arms. Donahue is a developmental guy, and he has enough tools to work with early on. He’s the type of worker who will excel on special teams while learning the game.” Former Comets who previously were regular-season players for the Jets were receiver Kevin Swayne and DB/kick returner Saalim Hakim. BASEBALL: Comets 6, Jaguars 4 LEFT: Marc Sauceda beats out an infield single in the seventh inning that drove in the Comets’ fourth run, giving the Comets a two-run cushion in Friday’s regular-season finale at Southwestern. — Photo by Phlip Farry. BELOW: Cameron Haskell who recorded his second save of the season and also went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double, two singles and a sacrifice fly PC ends regular season 31-8, awaits SoCal seed CHULA VISTA (4-28-2017) — Palomar fell just short of winning its eighth Pacific Coast Athletic Conference baseball title in the last nine years as the Comets ended the regular season at 31 wins and 8 losses with a 6-4 road victory over Southwestern. Palomar (21-3 in the PCAC) finished one game behind champion Grossmont (22-2), a 7-1 winner over College of the Desert, and now awaits the results of Sunday’s seeding meeting in Santa Clarita to find out where it fits in the Southern California Regional Playoffs which begin next Friday. Palomar trailed Southwestern (25-15, 14-10) by 2-0 enterting the top of the sixth despite a strong performance from starting pitcher Josh Sidney. The Comets pulled even at 2-2 in the inning on Cameron Haskell’s double, back-to-back singles by Conor McKenna and Marc Sauceda, the latter to drive in their first run, and a fielder’s choice by Carl Schwettmann which chased home the tying run. Palomar went in front for the first time 4-2 in the seventh inning on a single by Marco Young, Gabe Willes’ sacrifice bunt, Cody Norton’s single, Haskell’s sacrifice fly that scored Young, McKenna’s RBI double and Sauceda’s infield single that drove in Norton. And the Comets added made it 6-2 in the top of the eighth on Schwettmann’s leadoff single, Jared Montoya’s sacrifice bunt, a walk to Christian Colon, Joey Cooper’s RBI single that scored Schwettmann and Willes’ single to the right side that drove in Colon. Kevin Palm, who relieved Sidney with two outs in the sixth, allowed one earned run in two innings to record the win. Haskell, the fourth Palomar pitcher of the afternoon, went from designated hitter to the mound to begin the ninth inning and notched his second save. Haskell (3-for-4), Norton (2-for-5), Sauceda (2-for-3) and Schwettmann (2-for-4) contributed multiple hits to highlight a 12-hit attack for the Comets.