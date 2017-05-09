Palomar College Sports News

David Willauer, Contributing Writer…MEN’S GOLF: SoCal Tournament ..Palomar’s Cannon qualifies for state golf

OCEANSIDE (5-08-2017) — Palomar golfer Mitch Cannon (left) qualified for the CCCAA State Community College Golf Tournament on Monday, shooting 75-74 — 149 in the Southern California finals at El Camino Country Club.

Three Comets competed as individuals in the SoCal tourney after Palomar’s team missed qualifying.

Jaime Sanz shot 76-82 — 158 and Tyler Cress carded a 79-84 — 163.

Riverside City College (350), Cypress (758), College of the Canyons (765) and Ventura (774) were the four teams that qualified for state in Monday’s regionals. The state tournament is slated for next Monday, May 9, at Cypress Ridge Golf Club at Arroyo Grande.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: State Individuals

Left to right: Kianna Niu, coach Karl Seiler, Brittany Mitchell, pictured after Palomar’s pairing of Niu and Mitchell placed third in the CCCAA State Individual Beach Volleyball Championships on Sunday at West Valley College in Saratoga. — Courtesy Photo

PC’s Niu, Miller 3rd in State Individual tournament

SARATOGA (5-07-2017) — Palomar’s No. 1 duo of Kianna Niu and Brittany Mitchell advanced to the semifinals of the CCCAA State Individual Beach Volleyball Championships on Sunday with a 22-20, 21-14 victory over Feather River’s No. 1 team of Morgan Hughes and Jessica Martinez.

Niu and Mitchell finally lost to Sarah Miller and Paige Panter from Long Beach City College 21-16, 13-21, 15-7 in the semis, finishing third in the state. Miller and Panter won the state individual championship later in the day, defeating El Camino’s Michelle Shimamoto and Micah Hammond.

Niu and Mitchell won on Saturday over duos from Bakersfield 21-14, 21-12 and Feather River 21-14, 21-19 to reach the quarterfinals.

SOFTBALL: SoCal Regional Round 1

Palomar’s Lexi Williams bloops a single to leftfield in the bottom of the 10th inning on Saturday, driving in Taylor Willis from third with the winning run in a 4-3 victory over Pasadena City College and punching the Comets’ ticket to next weekend’s Cypress Super Regional. — Photo by Hugh Cox

Comets sweep Pasadena, reach Super Regional

SAN MARCOS (5-06-2017) — The Palomar softball team swept visiting Pasadena City College on Saturday to win the teams’ first-round Southern California best-of-3 series 2 games to 0 and qualify for next weekend’s Cypress Super Regional.

The Comets won Friday’s first game 5-4 on Taylor Willis’ RBI single into the rightfield corner in the bottom of the seventh inning. They then came back to win in their final at-bat for the second day in a row on Saturday as Lexi Williams’ blooped a single to left in the bottom of the 10th inning to drive in Brooke Hanavan with the game-winner in a 4-3 victory.

Crystal DesLauriers notched back-to-back complete-game pitching wins to advance to 22-5 on the season.

In Friday’s victory, Mo Lopez doubled to right center and Hanavan went in to run for her. Madisyn Turman singled to center and, after Taylour Fa’asual was hit by a pitch, Willis followed by her game-winning hit to score Hanavan.

On Saturday, Turman led off the 10th inning with a single and was replaced by pinch-runner Willis. DesLauriers doubled off the leftfield fence and Comets coach Lacey Craft, coaching third, held Willis at third. Williams then ended the game with her single.

Fa’asua went 3-for-3 with a home run in the first game to pace a 14-hit attack for Palomar. Lopez homered and doubled in 3 at-bats, driving in 2 runs. Bailey Romano (2-for-4, double, RBI). Brie Dunckel (2-for-3) and Dionne Macias (2-for-3) also had multiple hits.

The Comets came back with another 14-hit performance in Saturday’s game as DesLauriers helped her own cause by going 4-for-5 with 2 doubles. Dunckel was 3-for-5 with a double to complete a 5-hit series. She also stole 2 bases. Macias and Tiare Paopao each contributed a double.

Palomar (28-11) will play defending state champion Santiago Canyon (31-10) on Friday to begin the Super Regional round. In the other first-round game in the double-elimination format, Cypress (42-0) will play College of the Canyons (31-11). Both Super Regional tournaments in Southern California will run through Sunday.

BASEBALL: SoCal Regional Round 1

PC gets 20 hits in win, then drops deciding game

SYLMAR (5-07-2017) — Palomar stayed alive in its best-of-3 Southern California Regional Round 1 series with Los Angeles Mission by pounding out 20 hits on the way to a 13-6 victory in the rain on Sauturday.

But, in a complete turn-about, the Eagles won the deciding third game of the series 6-0 as the Comets fell behind 5-0 early, had a run called back when a balk call was reversed after an argument from the Mission coach and Palomar never could get on the scoreboard. The Eagles had won Friday’s opener 6-3 despite a 2-run home run by Grant Buck and a solo homer by Jared Montoya.

Palomar saw its successful season end on a sour note with a 32-10 record.

Conor McKenna (left, 4-for-5, 2 RBIs, steal), Cameron Haskell (3-for-5, home run, walk, 3 RBIs, steal), Jordan Gardner 3-for-6, RBI) and Gabe Willes (2-for-5, double, RBI) had memorable performances for the Comets in the second game of the series. Tristan King (2-for-5, single, 2 RBIs) and Buck (2-for-6, RBI) also had multiple-hit performances.

Josh Sidney (right) worked the first 5 1/3 innings to advance to 4-1 on the season and Ryan Semon pitched the final 3 2/3 innings, striking out 5 and walking none, to notch his second save of the season.

Buck (2-for-4) and Willes (2-for-4) had multiple hits in Friday’s game 1 loss. George Chapman pitched 1 inning of scoreless relief.

Willes contributed 6 hits in the series.

LEFT: Palomar second baseman Brie Dunckel, shown applying a tag, is a repeat first-team all-state selection. — Photo by Hugh Cox. BELOW: Pitcher Crystal DesLauriers, the Comets’ other first team selection.

DesLauriers, Dunckel are first-team all-state