Palomar College Sport News

BASEBALL: Palomar 9, SD City 3

Comets sweep series, go to 16-6, 8-1 in PCAC

SAN DIEGO (3-18-2017) — Palomar got a strong performance from starting pitcher Nate Stilinovich (left) and played one of its best complete games of the season on Saturday as the Comets pounded San Diego City College 9-3 to sweep the teams’ three-game series.

The Comets knocked out 14 hits off five City College pitchers and scored in seven of nine innings to go to 16-6 on the season and 8-1 in the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference.

Five Palomar players turned in multiple-hit performances — Gabe Willes (2-for-5 with a double), Conor McKenna (right, 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs), Grant Buck (2-for-3 with an RBI and 2 walks), Joey Cooper (2-for-4 with 2 walks) and Cameron Haskell 2-for-5 with an RBI).

Jared Montoya contributed 2 RBIs and finished with a run-scoring single, a sacrifice fly, a sacrifrice fly and a walk. Marco Young and Tristan King also hit safely.

Cooper got the game started on the right foot with a single to leftfield to lead off the game. He moved up on Jordan Gardner’s single through the left side and scored the afternoon’s first run on Buck’s RBI single to left.

And the Comets never let up, scoring 2 more run sin the third inning, 1 each in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh and the final 2 runs in the top of the eighth.

Stilinovich, a freshman left-hander from 2016 CIF Southern Section open division champion Murrieta Mesa High School, retired the Knights in order in the first and fifth innings and scattered 4 hits through 6 before Jonathan Vizcaino relieved him to begin the top of the seventh. Haskell moved from designated hitter to the mound to begin the bottom of the ninth and set down the Knights in order.

Stilinovich, Vizcaino and Haskell struck out 11 and walked 0.

The Comets will begin a 3-game series with Imperial Valley on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Palomar College Ballpark.

SWIMMING: Comets vs. G-House

Heimback wins twice on short rest in victory

SAN MARCOS (3-17-2017) — With only one event between the two races, Palomar’s Jordann Heimback (left) helped lift Palomar’s women’s swimmers to a 153-74 Pacific Coast Athletic Conference victory over Grossmont on Friday at Wallace Memorial Pool with wins in the 500-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly.

Heimback swam 5:37.37 in the distance freestyle event and 2:20.20 to win the IM by more than 17 seconds and added a third victory with a 2:18.33 in the 200 butterfly as Palomar advanced to 2-0 in the PCAC.

Connor Baine was a double winner in the men’s meet, placing first in the 100 backstroike in 30.22 and the 200 backstroke in 2:11.37 but Grossmont won 136.5 to 103.5.

Michelle Jacob joined Heimback as a triple winner for the women’s team, placing first in the 200 backstrioke (1:08.06), the 200n breaststroke (2:34.67) and the 200 IM (2:20.20). The other women’s victors were Sydney Thomas (2:09.51 in the 200 freestyle and 57.95 in the 100 free), Rebekah Blackburn (25.78 in the 50 freestyle) and Emma Peyton (2:42.07 in the 200 backstroke.

Blackburn, Gabriela White, Thomas and Nicole Lawton won gthe 200 freestyle relay with a 1:48.56.

The othe men’s winners were Alex Nider with a 51.80 in the 200 freestyle, Zach Wagonis at 2:33.83 in the 200 breaststroke.

SOFTBALL: Comets 3, Arabs 1

DesLauriers 3-hits IVC’s best-ever team

SAN MARCOS (3-17-2016) — Freshman pitcher Crystal DesLauriers (left) returned to form for coach Lacey Craft’s Palomar softball team on Friday, just in time to beat Imperial Valley’s best team in history.

DesLauriers (8-1) threw a 3-hit, complete-game shutout at the visiting Arabs, allowing a lone unearned run while striking out 12 and walking 2.

Palomar made the most of 7 hits to defeat IVC’s ace pitcher Maritza Rojas (8-3). Madisyn Turman (right) drove in 2 of the Comets’ 3 runs while going 2-for-3. Taylour Fa’asua also went 2-for-3.

Mo Lopez doubled and Tiare Paopao singled to drive in the other Palomar run. Hazmin Guardado was 2-for-3 for Imperial Valley.

The Comets will play another non-conference rain makeup at El Camino College on Saturday at 2 p.m.