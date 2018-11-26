Palomar College Semiannual Campus Art And Craft Sale

The semiannual campus art and craft sale at Palomar College on Wednesday, Nov. 28 through Saturday, December 1, 2018 Art Department courtyard, located next to the Boehm Gallery and the C and D Buildings

Palomar College 1140 W. Mission Road, San Marcos, CA 92069

Details: Christmas shopping gets exponentially easier, and more original, at Palomar’s semiannual sale, featuring gifts and artwork made by Palomar College students, faculty and staff in a variety of media, from wood to ceramic to glass and much more.

Seventy-five percent of the proceeds of each sale go directly to the artist and 25% to the Art Department to support the semiannual sale, as well as scholarships, visiting artists, exhibitions and new equipment. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted.

Sale is open for general public:

Wednesday, Nov. 28 – Noon to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 29 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 30 – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 1 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Live demonstrations from glass and ceramic artists:

Wednesday, Nov. 28, 1 to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Wood-turning with Rob Hildebrand

Friday, Nov. 30, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Throwing vessels on the pottery wheel with Alex Long

Saturday, Dec. 1, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Throwing demonstrations with Carroll Crannel

Parking:

Free parking will be available in Lots 1 and 2 off Mission Road.