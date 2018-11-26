A report to the community presented by Palomar College Foundation’s “Better Together” Community Showcase on Tuesday Dec 4th, 2018 at 8 AM. California Center for the Arts, Escondido, 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, CA 92025.

The Palomar College Foundation looks back on a banner year, which saw the opening of two new education centers, a significant expansion of the Palomar Promise, a bigger and better Veterans Center, a new parking structure, high-profile keynote speakers, a variety of academic accolades and special events, and more.

During the event, this year’s Comet Award will be presented to Bob Wilson, who donated the funding to create the Anita & Stan Maag Food and Nutrition Center in honor of his late best friend Stan, and his wife Anita. The Showcase will also feature a live drone demonstration.

The event begins with networking and breakfast at 7:30 a.m., followed by the Community Showcase at 8 a.m. For more information, please visit www2.palomar.edu/pages/foundation/.

Admission: Tickets to the Community Showcase cost $20 and are available online.

More information: Laura Gropen, Director, Public Affairs, 760-744-1150, ext. 2152

Tom Pfingsten, Public Affairs, 760-744-1150, ext. 2365