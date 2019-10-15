Palomar College Foundation’s 2nd Annual Monster Dash & Bash 5k Run/Walk

Palomar College Foundation’s second-annual Monster Dash and Bash 5k Run/Walk. on Saturday, October 19th beginning with registration 7 a.m., Race 8:30 a.m. and the Kids Dash 9:30 a.m. and the Monster Bash Until 11 a.m.



Palomar College San Marcos Campus – Football Field, 1140 W Mission Road

San Marcos, CA 92069

With Halloween around the corner, it’s time to dust off the costumes and athletic shoes and run (or walk) for a good cause at Palomar College! The second annual Monster Dash and Bash 5k Run/Walk is presented by the Palomar College Foundation. This year’s event is expected to draw nearly 500 participants, who will experience the Edwin and Frances Hunter Arboretum trails as part of the race route.

This fun run/walk will get your feet moving as you support Palomar College student scholarships, textbook resources and emergency grants. Registered participants, race supporters and fans, and the community will enjoy a costume contest, silent auction, food trucks, a beer garden, face painting, photo booth, DJ, over 20 vendors, and more!

Registration is only $25 and includes a race shirt, medal and one drink ticket. Proceeds further the Foundation’s mission to remove financial barriers to ensure student success at Palomar College.

Parking is available, free of charge for participants in Lots 1, 2 and 15.

Participants dressed in their spookiest, wackiest Halloween costumes, including teams of runners (and college officials). A costume contest and awards ceremony (Best Overall, Scariest, Most Creative, Best Youth, Best Team), and all of the fun of a Monster Bash on a picturesque college campus.

More information: Stacy Rungaitis, Palomar College Foundation Executive Director, 760-744-1150 ext. 2733

Linda Moynan, Palomar College Foundation Development Officer, 760-744-1150 ext. 2732