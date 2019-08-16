Palomar College Football

David A. Willauer–Palomar College-San Marcos, CA: With a career record of 101-80 along with 7 junior college rankings, head football coach Joe Early will begin his 18th year at the helm of the Palomar College and is ready to start the 2019 season.

Palomar Comets Head Football Coach Joe Early: “It was good for us to come out to practice in pads after some time off from summer, the efforts look good with improvement but we’re trying to get ourselves situated with the eligibilities and physicals, once when were situated next week as we find out who we are.”

Rodney Thompson from St. Augustine’s returns at QB for the Comets as he started the first game last season. Shea Morales from Carlsbad, CA also started and contributed.

The Offensive line will be young for the Comets as they’re trying to get Coy Maxwell from Detroit, MI along with William Eoff out of Vista Murrieta and 3 or 4 players returning. “Offensive line will be strong this year as we are missing key players but working hard for us to play together. We need to work on our reps to show improvement” said Coach Early

At running back the Comets return local athlete in Damien Wigand from Mission Hills (San Marcos) wjo will be starting his 2nd season for us along with with Davion Sneed from Vista Murrieta (Murrieta, CA) and Lamar Raboteau (Mira Mesa High School) Mira Mesa, CA The question mark is at wide receiver and tight end where they will be very young.

Defense will look new this year losing players to graduation and grade issues will be rebuilding up front. The linebackers will improve as they return locals Chris Calhoun from (Mission Hills) San Marcos, Jacob Bernard (Oceanside) Oceanside, CA, Louis Flores (Mission Hills) San Marcos. Punting Jacob Stepanik (Lake Elsinore) Lake Elsinore, CA punter for us last year is redshirting but are in the process of looking for replacement for the job.

In field goals Mark Meader from Murrieta Valley is kicking for us as we have recruited 2 other players from local high schools. “We are getting close to the season and some of decisions have to be made by us.” said Coach Early

