Palomar College Comets VS San Diego City College

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-The Palomar College Comets continue their 2 game win streak after an 8-3 win on Tuesday afternoon at Morley Field in San Diego as they scored 2 runs in the 1st and 8 runs in the 2nd for an early 10-1 lead before the Knights rallied for 4 runs in the 6th inning as the Comets held to a 10-5 win behind the pitching performance of Connor Zalewski as his record his improves to 3-1 on the season and recorded 5 strikeouts in the game.

Palomar Head Baseball Coach Buck Taylor: “When we scored 10 runs in the early inning for 10-1 lead, we lost our focus in the game but my starting pitcher Tom Zalewski did very well on the mound today, found ways to strikeout the opposing batters, in the later innings, San Diego City played catch up baseball as they scored 4 runs in the top of the 6th but we didn’t give up as we made 2 errors in the top of the 6th inning one of them was a routine ground ball to the shortstop and threw to first basemen drops the ball for an error with 2 outs and the other play where the catcher drops the foul pop.”

“On Saturday, San Diego City College is throwing their best guy, it will be tough to win 3 games in a row but we have to play better and are a totally different team as we have done well in and out of conference they are going well and they are young the better we are going to be and will get better and better each game.” said Coach Taylor