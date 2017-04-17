Palomar College Baseball Report

PC win streak at 14; G-House showdown next San Marcos (4-15-2017) — Palomar warmed up for its Pacific Coast Athletic Conference first-place showdown with Grossmont in dominating fashion on Saturday, banging out 21 hits to pin a 20-4 beat-down on visiting College of the Desert. Josh Sidney, a freshman right-hander from Torrey Pines High School, pitched one-hit, shutout ball over the first 5 innings, after which the Comets led 18-0, as he ran his win-loss record to 3-0. Sidney and relievers Cameron Haskell, Jonathan Vizcaino, Steve Rausa, Travis Marinshaw, Davin Castro and Zach Wallace combined on a 6-hitter. Palomar was on top 20-0 after 6 innings in winning its 14th straight game as the Comets moved into a first-place tie in the PCAC with Grossmont. The Comets (27-6, 17-1) and Griffins (24-6-1, 17-1), who own a 9-game winning streak, will play their 3-game conference series this week with games on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Griffins’ Noel Mickelsen Field, Thursday at 2 p.m. at Palomar College Ballpark and Saturday at noon back at Grossmont. After that, Palomar will have only a 3-game series with third-place Southwestern the week after next to close the regular season. The Comets used 22 players in Saturday’s rout. Palomar won the first two meetings with COD 19-4 on Tuesday at home and 6-3 on Thursday in Palm Desert. Tristan King (3-for-4, double, 1 walk, 3 RBIs), Cameron Haskell (3-for-5, triple, RBI), Ryan Hartin(2-for-4, double, 1 walk, 3 RBIs), Austen Saucedo (2-for-3, double, 3 RBIs), Joey Cooper (2-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs), Jordan Gardner (2-for-3, double, 2 RBIs) and Conor McKenna (2-for-6, triple, RBI) and Marco Young (2-for-3, RBI) all had multiple hits as they hammered the Roadrunners for a combined 18 hits between them. Cody Norton (single, RBI), Anthony Inatsugu (single, RBI) and Carl Schwettmann (single) also hit safely. McKenna, Semon help PC win 13th in row PALM DESERT (4-13-2017) — Conor McKenna (left) and Ryan Semon (right) played integral roles on Thursday as Palomar College held off College of the Desert 6-3 in a Pacific Coast Athletic Conference baseball game at Ted Hamilton Field. The state No. 6-ranked Comets ran their overall record to 26-6 and their conference mark to 16-1 by winning their 13th game in a row. McKenna went 2-for-4, contributing a 2-run single in the first inning and a 2-run triple in the seventh to total 4 RBIs on the day. Semon came out of the bullpen to throw 3 1/3 innings, allowing a lone earned run, as he upped his win-loss record to 8-0. Semon relieved Stilinovich with 2 runners on and none out and got the next 3 batters on a pop-up to first, a called third strike and a swinging third strike to get the Comets out of the inning without any damage. Jonathan Vizcaino followed Semon to the mound with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief and Kevin Palm pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his fourth save. Cameron Haskell went 2-for-4 for Palomar, driving in the Comets’ other 2 runs, and Marco Young also was 2-for-4. Jordan Gardner and Tristan King each contributed a double. Cody Norton beat out a bunt single in going 1-for-2 off the bench, and Carl Schwettman came off the bench to add a single. Gardner made the play of the game as he made a spectacular diving catch in left field in the bottom of the eighth and doubled COD’s Travis Tanaka off second base by throwing a strike to the Comets’ second baseman, Gabe Willes. The Comets and Roadrunners will close out the week on Saturday at noon at Palomar College Ballpark. A Palomar win would send the Comets into next week’s 3-game series with Grossmont tied for first place in the PCAC at 17-1. McKenna, Young each go 4-for-4 as PC rolls SAN MARCOS (4-11-2017) — Conor McKenna (left) returned from an illness by going 4-for-4 and Marco Young (right) matched him by also going 4-for-4 on Tuesday as Palomar pounded visiting College of the Desert 19-4 in a Pacific Coast Athletic Conference game. The Comets knocked out 21 hits in running their win streak to 12 games and upping their record to 25-6 on the season (15-1 in the PCAC). The above came in support of starting pitcher Connor Zalewski, who threw 7 innings of 4-hit ball and struck out 5 as he ran his win-loss record to 4-1. Kevin Palm, who retired the side in order in the eighth inning, and Tanner Roberts, who struck out 3 batters in the ninth, followed Zalewski to the mound. Joey Cooper was 3-for-4 with a double and 3 RBIs. Tristan King smacked a grand-slam home run and a single. Carl Schwettmann came off the bench to triple, double and drive in 4 runs, matching King’s RBI total. Cody Norton contributed a 2-run homer. Cameron Haskell went 2-for-4 and drove in a run. Austen Salcedo, Anthony Inatsugu, Jared Montoya and Edgar Morales each had a single. Marc Sauceda contributed a sacrifice fly for the third time in 4 games, while Gabe Willes added a sacrifice fly and a sacrifice bunt and Ryan Hartin had a sacrifice fly. McKenna reached base 6 times, also walking twice, and stole a base. Young added 2 steals and a sac bunt. The Comets led through 8 innings 19-1 before the Roadrunners took advantage of an error to lead off the top of the ninth to score 3 unearned runs. The 2 teams will play on Thursday in Palm Desert in the second game of their 3-game conference series, then will return to Palomar College Ballpark to close out the series on Saturday at noon.