Palomar College Announces “Summer Academies”

This summer, high school students, ages 14-18, can sign up to explore exciting careers and get a jump-start on college at Palomar College’s very first Summer Academies! At low to no costs, students will earn valuable college credits that are guaranteed transferable to CSU’s and UC’s! All academies begin on June 26 and end on August 8 except for the Fast and Furious Calculus Academy which begins on June 12 and ends August 11. Check out the Facebook Page for more information and enroll now! Classes are filling fast!

Introducing Palomar College Summer Academies!

During Summer 2017, high school students can sign up to explore pathways in exciting careers. The Summer Academies offer college-level work and valuable college credit, giving high school students a head start in college!

Fast and Furious Calculus Academy June 12 – August 11 9 units

If you like taking on a challenge and succeeding, complete your freshman year of Calculus in 9 weeks! In less than half the time and cost of taking Advanced Placement (AP) classes and exams, you can finish Calculus and move onto advanced college mathematics and science classes in the next academic year. Textbooks can be loaned and classroom tutors will be provided.

Courses: MATH 140 (#51204) & MATH 141 (#51205)

Monday -Thursday: 8:00am – 3:30pm & Friday: 8am – 11:30am, Room: NS-140

Gray’s Anatomy Academy June 26 – August 8 4 units

Interested in pursuing a career in health care? Come join us for an exciting 6 weeks of classes where you will learn about health care related fields, medical terminology, medication math, therapeutic communication, and more. You will earn college credits, and complete the program with your CPR certification! Materials will be provided. Classroom tutors will be provided.

Courses: NURS 197 (#51218) & NURS 295 (#51219)

Monday -Thursday: 8:00am – 3:30pm, Room: HS-102

Computer Skills Mastery Academy June 26 – August 8 4 units

Learn the computer skills to be successful in college and work! This is a complete computer literacy academy! Course: CSIT 105 (#51222 LEC) & (#51221 LAB)

Monday –Thursday: 8:30am – 3:30pm, Room: MD-220

3-D Design and Manufacturing Academy June 26 – August 8 6 units

Make your designs real from computer to creation! Courses: IT 190 (#51186 LEC) (#51187 LAB) & DT 103 (#51188 LEC) (#51189 LAB)

Monday -Thursday 8:00am – 4:40pm, Room: DA-2

Food and Fitness: Fuel for Life! June 26 – August 8 4 units

Get results, get healthy, and have fun! Have you ever wondered what the healthiest food is? Or the best way to get in shape? If so, join us for a 6-week academy where you’ll learn the difference between the truth and alternative facts in food and fitness. Be prepared to have fun while you learn with movement routines.

Courses: NUTR 165 (#51215) & HE 100L (#51217)

NUTR 165 Monday -Thursday: 8:30am – 10:20am, Room: Q-4

HE 100L Monday -Thursday: 10:50am-12:40pm, Room: WFC-1

BYOC Academy (Build Your Own Computer) June 26 – August 8 4 units

Ever want to take apart your computer to see how it works? Learn everything you need to know to build your own computer! Course: CSNT 110 (#51220 LEC) & (#51216 LAB)

Monday – Thursday: 8:30am – 3:30pm, Room: MD-215

Fire, Forensics, and First Responders Academy June 26 – August 8 8 units

Experience what our first responders learn and find out how exciting a career in public safety can be. It will be a summer to remember!

Courses: FIRE 51 (#51210 LEC) (#51211 LAB), EME 100 (#51212) & AJ 110 (#51214)

Material Fee FIRE 51 $40.00

Material Fee EME 100 $60.00

FIRE 51 (6/26-7/7) Monday – Friday: 8:00am – 4:15pm, Room: PSTC-2A

EME 100 (7/10-7/21) Monday, Tuesday, Thursday & Friday: 8:30am – 4:20pm, Room: ESC-805

AJ 110 (7/24-8/3) Monday – Thursday: 8:30am – 3:30 pm, Room: PSTC-2A

PSTCA= Public Safety Training Center, 182 Santar Place, San Marcos, CA 92069

ESC= Escondido Center, 1951 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027

Game On– Video Game Programming Academy June 26 – August 8 3 units

Learning object oriented Java has never been more fun! Learn Java, using the Greenfoot IDE, to build games this summer! Students get a FREE download of Greenfoot! Textbooks can be loaned and classroom tutors will be provided.

Course: CSIT 145 (#51224 LEC & (#51225 LAB)

Monday -Thursday: 8:30am – 3:30pm, Room: MD-232

7. Overhead Impact-Digital Imaging with Drones Academy June 26 – August 8 6 units

Learn how to use drones or unmanned vehicles for digital imaging. Create and enhance imagery for effective use in mass communication mediums with Adobe Photoshop.

Courses: GCIP 140 (#51208 LEC) & (#51209 LAB) & GCIP 168 (#51206 LEC) & (#51207 LAB)

Material Fee $20.00

GCIP 168 Monday -Thursday: 8:00am – 12:05pm, Room: MD-119

GCIP 140 Monday – Thursday: 1:00pm – 5:05pm, Room: MD-135

Time, Truth, and Temples: An Academy of Archeology and Philosophy July 10 – August 10 6 units

Students who like to ponder “deep” questions and dabble in abstract thinking will dig this academy. The program investigates archaeological methods and objectives and delves into logic and reasoning. Students will roll up their sleeves, tackle difficult philosophical questions, and get their hands dirty by excavating a mock archaeological site. Embedded tutors will be provided.

Courses: ANTH 110 (#51199) & PHIL 113 (#51198)

Monday -Thursday: 8:00am – 3:25pm, Room: MD-304

Triple Threat! Musical Theatre Experience Academy June 26 – August 8 7 units

Experience the thrill of singing, dancing, and acting in a Musical Theatre rehearsal environment. Develop discipline, craft, teamwork and creativity. Enjoy the unique bond that can only be found in the dynamic world of Musical Theatre. Discover if you have what it takes to become a triple threat – singer/actor/dancer!

Courses: TA 197E (#51227), TA 115 (#51201), DNCE 100 (#51202)

& MUS 130 (#51203)

TA 197E Monday -Thursday: 8:00am-9:05am, Room: PAC-131

TA 115 Monday -Thursday: 9:15am- 11:05am, Room: D-6

DNCE 100 Monday -Thursday: 12:00pm-1:50pm, Room: PAC-216

MUS 130 Monday -Thursday: 2:00pm-3:10pm, Room: D-5

SUMMER ACADEMY ACCESS FAQS

How much does it cost? Palomar College offers high school students tuition-free registration. Costs vary by academy, but students pay for required textbooks, class materials, plus fees for parking and health services.

How do I qualify? If you are a high school student age 14 or older, you qualify!

How do I sign up? – Start by visiting the Palomar College website: http://www2.palomar.edu/pages/summeracademies/ and follow the four easy steps on the Summer Academy web page.

APPLY TO PALOMAR COLLEGE SUBMIT SPECIAL ADMISSION APPROVAL (K-12) FORM TO ADMISSIONS IN THE ENROLLMENT SERVICES OFFICE

(For current K-12 students)

ENROLL IN CLASSES PAY FEES

Other Questions? Please call 760-744-1150 x2164

