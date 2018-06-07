Palomar Amateur Radio Club Annual Amateur Radio Field Day

Learn more about Amateur Radio and how it serves the community.

Palomar Amateur Radio Club is participating in the annual Amateur Radio Field Day. Field Day is a multiple facet event where demonstration, training, and advancement are promoted. This will be done this year at the Valley Center Municipal Water District property across from the Valley Center Fire Station. (28234 Lilac Rd, Valley Center, CA 92082) The event will operate from 11:00 AM Saturday June 23 through 11:00 AM Sunday June 24. The demonstration will include opportunities to learn several different aspects of emergency type communications. One goal is to contact as many different locations as possible on different bands and modes. This trains in speed and accuracy while learning which band work at which times.

Amateur Radio is usually the first source of information after a disaster. This has been demonstrated most recently as a result of the hurricanes in the Caribbean last year. In the United States Amateur Radio is used after tornados and hurricanes yearly. One of the best known uses was after Katrina on the Gulf Coast. Locally, use has been provided during the recent fires, and served well during the Blackout of 2011.

Please join us, come ask questions and learn more about our ability.

This emergency demonstration, I understand, is the ability of amateurs to come to a location that has no communication ability, and create that ability by bringing in the necessary equipment, constructing it, and successfully operating to a location that can relay the needs to authorities to provide appropriate relief. PARC, like many clubs, is fortunate to have dedicated resources should the need arises. These are used for PARC’s field day. Field Day to me is a day to teach newcomers and the public different aspects of communications including band conditions so they may learn and become better informed.

Publicity to show dedication to practice and training is always hard. The media, who has learned to trail the amateur responder, knows where to go and what problems to report for public consumption as direct results of these demonstrated abilities.



More information can be found at http://www.arrl.org/field-day

Dennis – KD6TUJ, Field Day Chair 2018 – PARC Field Day 2018

What is ARRL Field Day?… ARRL Field Day is the single most popular on-the-air event held annually in the US and Canada. On the fourth weekend of June of each year, more than 35,000 radio amateurs gather with their clubs, groups or simply with friends to operate from remote locations.

Field Day is a picnic, a campout, practice for emergencies, an informal contest and, most of all, FUN!

It is a time where many aspects of Amateur Radio come together to highlight our many roles. While some will treat it as a contest, other groups use the opportunity to practice their emergency response capabilities. It is an excellent opportunity to demonstrate Amateur Radio to the organizations that Amateur Radio might serve in an emergency, as well as the general public. For many clubs, ARRL Field Day is one of the highlights of their annual calendar.

The contest part is simply to contact as many other stations as possible and to learn to operate our radio gear in abnormal situations and less than optimal conditions.

We use these same skills when we help with events such as marathons and bike-a-thons; fund-raisers such as walk- a-thons; celebrations such as parades; and exhibits at fairs, malls and museums — these are all large, preplanned, non-emergency activities.

But despite the development of very complex, modern communications systems — or maybe because they ARE so complex — ham radio has been called into action again and again to provide communications in crises when it really matters. Amateur Radio people (also called “hams”) are well known for our communications support in real disaster and post-disaster situations.

What is the ARRL?… The American Radio Relay League is the national association for Amateur Radio in the USA, representing over 170,000 FCC-licensed Amateurs. The ARRL is the primary source of information about what is going on in ham radio. It provides books, news, support and information for individuals and clubs, special events, continuing education classes and other benefits for its members.

What is Amateur Radio … Often called “ham radio,” the Amateur Radio Service has been around for a century. In that time, it’s grown into a worldwide community of licensed operators using the airwaves with every conceivable means of communications technology. Its people range in age from youngsters to grandparents. Even rocket scientists and a rock star or two are in the ham ranks. Most, however, are just normal folks like you and me who enjoy learning and being able to transmit voice, data and pictures through the air to unusual places, both near and far, without depending on commercial systems.

The Amateur Radio frequencies are the last remaining place in the usable radio spectrum where you as an individual can develop and experiment with wireless communications. Hams not only can make and modify their equipment, but can create whole new ways to do things.

For More Information visit: www.arrl.org