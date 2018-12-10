Palm Trees Removed As Part Of Encinitas Coastal Rail Trail Alignment

Alignment Preserves Historic Piece of Former Cardiff-by-the-Sea Train Station

Construction crews removed four palm trees in the community of Cardiff-by-the-Sea in the City of Encinitas last week, as a part of the Coastal Rail Trail project.

The removal of the trees in Harbaugh Seaside Park was necessary to preserve a recently-discovered cement slab that was confirmed to be a part of a train station in Cardiff-by-the-Sea that operated from 1913-1921.

SANDAG officials worked with the City of Encinitas and Cardiff-by-the-Sea community organizations to determine the new alignment.

A variety of native and drought tolerant trees and complementary landscaping will be replanted along San Elijo Avenue near the southern end of the project area at Harbaugh Seaside Parkway, adjacent to Chesterfield Drive, and at select locations.

Trail construction is anticipated to be complete in late spring 2019. This 1.3-mile segment of the Coastal Rail Trail bikeway will link the community of Cardiff-by-the-Sea with downtown Encinitas and includes a separated path for walking and biking, and buffered bike lanes. It is a critical component of the 44-mile Coastal Rail Trail, a bike route that will run from the City of Oceanside to Downtown San Diego.

The Coastal Rail Trail is a part of a portfolio of highway, rail, and active transportation projects along Interstate 5 known as the North Coast Corridor Program.

For more information on project construction, please visit KeepSanDiegoMoving.com/EncinitasBikeNotices.

About the Coastal Rail Trail Project… The 44-mile Coastal Rail Trail is a bike route that will run from the City of Oceanside to Downtown San Diego and will help fill the bike connectivity gaps in Encinitas. The $10 million bike project is part of Build NCC, a collaborative effort between the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) and Caltrans District 11. Build NCC is comprised of three primary focus areas – Interstate 5 (I-5) Express Lanes Project, coastal rail and transit enhancements, and environmental protection and coastal access improvements. Design, engineering, and construction of the Coastal Rail Trail bikeway segments are funded by federal, state, and local funds, including the regional TransNet half-cent sales tax for transportation administered by SANDAG.

Learn more at KeepSanDiegoMoving.com/EncinitasBike, KeepSanDiegoMoving.com/BuildNCC, and follow #BuildNCC on social media.

The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) is the San Diego region’s primary public planning, transportation, and research agency, providing the public forum for regional policy decisions about growth, transportation planning and construction, environmental management, housing, open space, energy, public safety, and binational topics. SANDAG is governed by a Board of Directors composed of mayors, council members, and supervisors from each of the region’s 18 cities and the county government.