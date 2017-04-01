Palm Sunday Concert At United Methodist Church

Palm Sunday Concert on Sunday April, 9th, at 9:00 AM . The musicians of the United Methodist Church of Vista will present their annual Palm Sunday concert at 4 p.m. This special presentation will include participation of the Sunshine Magic Singers, our children’s choir, joining the Chancel Choir and orchestra to offer an original work “Jesus, Won’t You Come Down?” This short cantata will explore what the week of Christ’s Passion might have felt like to a child. Pastor Frank Hallock has contrasted the open and honest emotions of childhood with the wide range of emotions of the events of Holy Week: Jesus’s entry into Jerusalem, his blessing of his followers, the dark day of the crucifixion and the joy of Easter morning.

The concert also will include the Anderson Handbell Choir, chamber orchestra members and the Chancel Choir with several selections of other beautiful, uplifting and powerful music celebrating this season. Admission is free and open to the public; however, there will be a free-will offering opportunity that helps support the concert and other ministries of the church. Participants also are invited to a pre-concert director’s discussion in the sanctuary. Light refreshments will be served at that time.

