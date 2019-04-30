Vista, CA — A one acre city-owned property, located at 234 Pala Vista Drive along Civic Center Drive, just north of Highway 78 is being developed into a small community park. The goal is to design a park to help meet the community’s recreational needs and also provide a welcoming entry way into the city along one of its major travel corridors.

History … In late 2016, the City purchased the property for future redevelopment of a City park and to serve as a visual entrance into the city of Vista. The project meets two of the City Council’s top priority goals (1) Continue to decrease blight and improve the image of the city and (2) Add additional park space.

Timeline …The project is currently in the design phase. A Request for Proposals was issued in June, 2017 and design bids were submitted in July 2017. The City has partnered with ASR Landscape Architecture to design the new park site.

Informational “Pop-Ups” Around Vista… Informational “pop-ups” have been scheduled to share the 60% designs with the public and gather additional feedback. The “pop-ups” will be held at the following locations:

April 30 , 4 pm to 5 pm: Von’s Grocery Store, 940 S. Santa Fe Avenue, 92084

, 4 pm to 5 pm: Von’s Grocery Store, 940 S. Santa Fe Avenue, 92084 May 6, 4 pm to 5 pm: U.S. Post Office, 960 Postal Way, Vista, 92083

Review and Comment on the Park Designs

The Pala Vista Park project designs are available for public review and the park design and graphics of on-site amenities are listed below. The designs are reflective of the work residents and other members of the public have provided to staff to date.

The City is encouraging community feedback. Please email twinney@cityofvista.com with input or questions by May 6, 2019.

Can’t attend a workshop or have questions about the Pala Vista Park project?

The public is invited to participate and provide feedback. If a member of the public cannot attend any of the outreach venues, the City encourages them to contact the Park Project Manager, Tony Winney at twinney@cityofvista.com to contact the City Manager’s Office at 760.643.5200.

Other Past Meetings

March 2018 Workshops

The City conducted two workshops to gather feedback for the new park design. March 15 (Meeting Notes) March 24, 2018 (Meeting Notes).

July 2018 – Conceptual Plans

The Design Team developed two conceptual plans based upon community/staff input:

Conceptual Plan Option 1 (Includes perimeter fencing, a children’s playground/swings, passive green space, sidewalk improvements, shade trees, public art, drought tolerant landscaping, benches, water fountains and monument signage on the corner of Civic Center Drive.)

Conceptual Plan Option 2 (Includes all of the amenities listed in Conceptual Plan Option 1, laid out in a different orientation. More square footage is devoted to passive green space and the children’s playground in this plan. Both plans underground the existing open drainage ditch located on Pala Vista Drive.)

Please e-mail the City Project Manager: twinney@cityofvista.com or call 760.643.5208 to share thoughts on the conceptual plans and to offer additional input on the park project.

Presentation to Parks & Recreation Commission, July 23, 2018

City staff presented the proposed conceptual park design to the Parks and Recreation Commission on July 23, 2018. The public was invited to participate and a copy of the Commission presentation is available here.

Next Steps

City staff will present the 60% park plans to the City Council in June 2019. Please check the City Council meeting agendas to find out more information on when the item will be heard. The public is invited to participate.

Budget

The City’s FY 2017/18 Capital Improvement budget included $750,000 for the design and development of Pala Vista Park.

Contact

City Manager’s Office

Tony Winney, Assistant to the City Manager

P: 760.643.5208

E: twinney@cityofvista.com