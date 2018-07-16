Pala Vista Park Review

In late 2016, the City purchased three prominent parcels at the intersection of Civic Center Drive and Pala Vista Drive for future redevelopment of a City park. The 3 acre city-owned property is located along Civic Center Drive and Pala Vista drives, just north of the Sprinter station and Highway 78.

This project is a capital improvement project to design and construct improvements to Pala Vista Park, located at 234 Pala Vista Drive. Currently, there are no existing amenities at the park. The goal is to design a park to help meet the community’s recreational needs and also provide a welcoming entry way into the city along one of its major travel corridors. The City’s FY 2017/18 Capital Improvement budget included $750,000 for the design and development of Pala Vista Park.

History …. The property was purchased in November, 2016 with the intention of developing a local pocket park and to serve as a visual entrance into the city of Vista. The existing, old, deteriorated buildings on the property were demolished and the space was cleaned up with the itent to develop the property into a park. This undertaking meets two of the City Council’s top priority 2016goals, (1) continue to decrease blight and improve the image of the city and (2) add additional park space.

Timeline

This project is currently in the final design phase and the conceptual design will be brought to the City’s Parks & Recreation Commission in April or May 2018. A Request for Proposals was issued in June, 2017 and design bids were submitted July 12, 2017. The City has partnered with ASR Landscape Architecture to design a new park for the site.

July 23, 2018

Presentation to Parks & Recreation Commission

City staff will present the proposed conceptual design for the new Pala Vista park to the Parks and Recreation Commission on Monday, July 23, 2018 at 6 pm in the Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive in the Vista Room.

Public Outreach – March 2018 Workshops

The City conducted two workshops with area residents and other interested persons to solicit feedback and ideas for the design of the park. Public workshops were scheduled for March 15 (Meeting Notes) and March 24 (Meeting Notes). Public participation is important to improving the property and residents are encouraged to attend one of the workshops or contact city staff to offer feedback on the park design.