Painting With Plexiglas For Teens

Teens are invited to celebrate summer reading by painting their very own unique designs using Plexiglas at the Oceanside Public Library! Professional artists from Studio ACE will be leading two-hour workshops on Tuesday, August 1 at 3:30 p.m. at the Mission Branch Library, 3861-B Mission Ave and on Wednesday, August 2 at 3:00 p.m. at the Civic Center Library, 330 N. Coast Hwy.

Students will use acrylic paint on 3” x 5” Plexiglas and “print” images onto high quality paper. All supplies will be provided and no experience is necessary. Students will be able to create one image on paper, or create an Andy Warhol type image with multiple prints of the same image on one paper.

This event is for students in Grades 6-12.

Registration is required and can be done by calling the Library at 760-435-5600 or stopping by any library location. These events are free of charge and sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library.

Art encourages collaboration, imagination, and diversity. Oceanside Public Library’s children’s and teen Summer Reading theme is “Reading by Design” and there are many opportunities to create, build, and design at the Library this summer! There is still time to sign up for Summer Reading before it ends on August 5! For more information about the Library or Summer Reading, please visit www.oceansidepubliclibrary.org.