Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Paint Your Own Pumpkin! At Backfence Society Clubhouse Tonight

Paint Your Own Pumpkin! At Backfence Society Clubhouse Tonight

By   /  October 30, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

TONIGHT!
Monday, October 30th – 5:00-7:00pm

Join us for our FIRST Official Clubhouse event Paint Your Own Pumpkin!
110 South Citrus Ave, Ste. F.

Want to decorate your own SWEET pumpkins and not get yourself all gooey and gross from digging up pumpkin guts? How’s about stopping by Backfence Society’s NEW clubhouse and decorate your own pumpkin! We supply the paint, you supply the pumpkin! Just $5 donation per person, family-friendly, super fun! Stop by anytime from 5-7 pm just in time for Halloween! Paint your own pumpkin (BYOP), or paint a pumpkin on paper and come check out the brand new Backfence Society’s clubhouse!

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 1 hour ago on October 30, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: October 30, 2017 @ 8:32 am
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Culture Caravan November Events

Read More →