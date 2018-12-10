PADRES TO PARTICIPATE IN JUNIOR SEAU FOUNDATION SHOP WITH A JOCK®

AS PART OF HOLIDAY GIVING TOUR

SAN DIEGO – As part of the Padres Holiday Giving tour, members of the organization will head to Target Mission Valley on Tuesday, December 11, to participate in the Junior Seau Foundation’s 24th Annual Shop with a Jock® event. The Junior Seau Foundation was established to educate and empower youth facing life’s challenges through various programs. Padres infielder Luis Urías, pitchers Joey Lucchesi, Eric Lauer, Phil Maton and Brett Kennedy and former Padre Randy Jones, along with Pad Squad and the Swingin’ Friar, will join local professional and collegiate athletes to shop alongside 200 underprivileged children from the San Diego County Boys & Girls Club. Each child will receive a $100 gift card to purchase gifts for their loved ones as the goal of this event is to teach the children the importance of giving during the holidays.

The Padres Holiday Giving tour began on Saturday, December 1, and will continue throughout the month of December as the Padres support various organizations and have a presence at a number of different community events throughout San Diego County. Padres players, coaches, alumni, executives and staff, along with Pad Squad, the Swingin’ Friar and the Padres Volunteer Team, will participate in various events to help spread holiday cheer and give back to the community. Each event specifically supports the various areas of focus of the Padres Foundation.

WHAT: Junior Seau Foundation Shop with a Jock®

Who:

Luis Ur í as – Padres infielder

Joey Lucchesi – Padres pitcher

Eric Lauer – Padres pitcher

Phil Maton – Padres pitcher

Brett Kennedy – Padres pitcher

Randy Jones – former Padre and Cy Young Award Winner

Pad Squad & Friar

*Please note: Padres representatives are subject to change*

WHEN: Tuesday, December 11, 2018 – 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

WHERE: Junior Seau Foundation Shop with a Jock® – Target Mission Valley, 1288 Camino Del Rio N. -San Diego, CA 92108 *Located in the white tent in the northwest end of the parking lot*