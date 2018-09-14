Padres To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Weekend

— Three-day celebration highlighted by Fiesta in the Park, Hispanic Heritage Night and Mexican Independence Day —

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Padres today announced plans surrounding Hispanic Heritage Weekend beginning Friday, September 14 and running through Sunday, September 16. The Padres will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, and the independence of various Latin American countries, over the course of three days with each game featuring a different experience.

The event begins on Friday, September 14 with Fiesta in the Park presented by Verizon prior to the Padres vs. Rangers game that night. Fans will be able to enjoy authentic drink specials and complimentary food samples from Del Real Foods at the Park at the Park with a DJ playing a variety of Spanish music and a performance by the groups Tavo and Mariachi 3.0 on the Park at the Park stage. Paola Avila will be throwing the Ceremonial First Pitch as part of Friday’s pregame ceremonies. Avila is the Vice President of International Business Affairs for the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce and serves as the Chair of the Border Trade Alliance.

The festivities continue on Saturday, September 15 with a Hispanic Heritage Night “El Grito” celebration. Prior to Saturday night’s game, the Padres will announce the recipients of the 7th annual Comunidad Awards, which recognize and pay tribute to individuals or organizations whose work has made a positive impact on those who live and work in San Diego’s Hispanic community. The 2018 recipients include Gloria Newell, advocate for families fighting pediatric cancer, in the area of youth health (LIVE); Ana Reyes, one of the driving forces behind #LatinaGeeks, a non-profit organization that educates young Latinas on tech and STEM career opportunities, in the area of youth education (LEARN); Jose Mercado, one of the founders of the Jackie Robinson YMCA’s RBI youth baseball program, in the area of youth fitness (PLAY); and California Highway Patrol officer Raymus Payton in the area of military/first responders (SERVE) for his continued dedication to his community by volunteering during his free time and organizing toy drives for underprivileged children during the holidays.

The Consul General of Mexico in San Diego, Marcela Celorio, will throw Saturday’s Ceremonial First Pitch prior to the game. Park at the Park will continue to feature pregame drink specials and complimentary food samples from Del Real Foods along with a DJ and a performance by the Mariachi Mitzli of San Ysidro High School. Fans are encouraged to stick around after Saturday night’s game to enjoy a special “El Grito” demonstration prior to a Hispanic Heritage-themed fireworks show presented by T-Mobile set to the music of popular Spanish musical artists. El Grito is the Mexican War of Independence battle cry that is celebrated annually with the President of Mexico reciting the cry and ringing a bell from the balcony of the National Palace in Mexico City.

Hispanic Heritage Weekend wraps up on Sunday, September 16 with Domingos Padres supported by Del Real Foods when the Padres celebrate Mexican Independence Day. The day features a special pregame ceremony including a mariachi band performing the national anthem. Park at the Park will also feature pregame drink specials and complimentary food samples from Del Real Food along with dance performances from the group Danzarts and various kids activities including piñata workshops. Sunday will also serve as Baja Little League Day with little leaguers from the Baja region participating in a pregame on-field salute and a post-game Q&A session with a Spanish-speaking Padres player. Players will also wear special “Ponle Acento” (“Put an Accent on It”) shirts during batting practice throughout the weekend.

A special Hispanic Heritage Weekend theme game ticket package is available for all three dates and includes a ticket in a special seating section and a limited-edition Padres-themed Día de los Muertos sugar skull bobblehead. For more information on the activities surrounding Hispanic Heritage Weekend, fans can visit www.padres.com/quepadre or www.padresbeisbol.com/quepadre.