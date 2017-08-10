Padres & Padres Foundat5ion To Hold “Basebowl” Fundraising Event

SAN DIEGO – The Padres Foundation, in conjunction with the San Diego Padres, will host a “Padres BaseBOWL” fundraising event on Wednesday, August 16 at East Village Tavern and Bowl from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to bowl side-by-side with Padres first baseman Wil Myers, pitcher Jhoulys Chacin and other Padres players, along with coaches and Padres alumni. Guests will also be able to bid on unique experiences and can win a number of different raffle prizes with all proceeds benefitting the Padres Foundation.

The Padres Foundation serves as the non-profit arm of the club and supports the San Diego and Baja region through funds raised throughout the year. The foundation aims to leave a lasting impact in the areas of health, education, youth baseball/softball, military and first responders. For more information on the Padres Foundation visit www.padres.com/community. To secure a bowling package, or for more information on the Padres “BaseBowl” event visit www.padres.com/basebowl.

WHAT: Inaugural “Padres BaseBOWL” fundraising event



WHO: Wil Myers – Padres first baseman

Jhoulys Chacin – Padres pitcher

Various Padres players

Padres Alumni



WHEN: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 – 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.



WHERE: East Village Tavern and Bowl

930 Market Street, San Diego, CA 92101

RSVP: Please respond to Danny Sanchez (dsanchez@padres.com) by Tuesday, August 15 at 5:00 p.m.