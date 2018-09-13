Loading...
Padres Foundation & Padres Family Association Hosts Back-To-School Shopping Event

September 13, 2018

BACK-TO-SCHOOL SHOPPING EVENT PRESENTED BY HP FOR LOCAL STUDENTS 

 SAN DIEGO – The Padres Foundation, in conjunction with the Padres Family Association, will host the clubs’ annual back-to-school shopping event presented by HP on Friday, September 14, at Target Mission Valley from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Padres players and their significant others, in addition to Padres front office volunteers and HP staff volunteers, will treat a group of 60 students from the Monarch School (a school for homeless youth in downtown San Diego) to a shopping spree.  

Each student will be paired with a Padres player, player’s significant other, a member of the Padres front office or an HP staff member, and will have the opportunity to shop for shirts, pants, socks and shoes of their choice. After checking out, the students will receive backpacks stuffed with school supplies and a snack pack provided by Target.

 WHAT:           Back-to-School Shopping Event presented by HP  

WHO:             Padres players including Austin Hedges, Craig Stammen and Robert Stock

                               *Padres players subject to change 

                         Pad Squad –  Padres Swinging Friar  

WHERE          Target Store (Mission Valley), 1288 Camino Del Rio North, San Diego, CA 92108 

WHEN:           Friday, September 14, 2018

                      10:30 a.m. – Busses arrive from Monarch School

                      10:45 a.m. – 12:00 noon – Shopping spree

