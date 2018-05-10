Padres Fans Can Receive Free Chicken Sandwich

…when team completes a double play

San Diego, CA — The 14 Chick-fil-A restaurants in San Diego County, including the restaurants at 587 Grand Ave. in San Marcos and 1290 Auto Park Way in Escondido, are partnering with the San Diego Padres for a “Chick-fil-A Double-Play” promotion during the 2018 season at Petco Park.

Any time the Padres complete a double play during a home game, guests can bring their ticket stub to a local Chick-fil-A restaurant the following day to redeem a free Chick-fil-A Original Chicken Sandwich.

“A modern classic, the Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich pairs perfectly with America’s classic game,” said Jordan Ciervo, franchise operator of the Chick-fil-As in Escondido and San Marcos. “We’re excited to support our home team and encourage loyal fans to join us in celebrating a Padres double play with a sandwich on us.”

Offer is limited to one free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich per customer per day with valid ticket stub. Offer is valid only at participating Chick-fil-A restaurants on the day after the Padres completed a double play during a 2018 home game. Because Chick-fil-A restaurants are closed on Sundays, when double plays are made during Saturday home games, guests can redeem their free sandwich on the following Monday. To view the 2018 San Diego Padres home game schedule, visit www.mlb.com/padres.

“A double play turned by the Padres is a great play, and Chick-fil-A is making it even better with the Chick-fil-A Double Play promotion,” said Sergio Del Prado, vice president of corporate partnerships, San Diego Padres. “We are proud to continue our partnership with Chick-fil-A restaurants in San Diego.”

All 14 Chick-fil-A restaurants in San Diego County are participating in this promotion, including locations in Chula Vista, Encinitas, Oceanside, San Marcos, Santee, La Mesa, Escondido, National City and in San Diego on Sports Arena Blvd., Camino Ruiz in Mira Mesa, Carmel Mountain Road in Carmel Mountain Ranch, Camino del Sur in 4S Ranch, Scranton Road in Sorrento Valley and Balboa Avenue in Clairemont. To locate a Chick-fil-A restaurant, visit www.cfasandiego.com.