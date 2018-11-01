PACIFIC MARINE CREDIT UNION SET TO REBRAND AS FRONTWAVE CREDIT UNION

Oceanside, CA: — Oceanside, California-based Pacific Marine Credit Union (PMCU) is changing its name and brand identity as part of a strategic initiative to differentiate and disrupt the Southern California financial services competitive landscape. PMCU will change its name to Frontwave Credit Union and begin its transformation in November 2018.

Founded in 1952, on Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California, Pacific Marine Credit Union exclusively served Marines and their families on bases throughout Southern California. In 2002, PMCU expanded its membership beyond the bases to serve the communities that support the Marines in San Diego, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties.

“Although being open to the community has helped our growth over the past 16 years, our name was polarizing and created confusion. We were too often mistaken as a credit union that served only Marines,” said Bill Birnie, President and CEO of Pacific Marine Credit Union. “We believe our new name is more approachable and conveys that we are open to the broader community,” said Bill. “Our new name and brand is a reflection of our history, legacy, philosophy of service, and commitment to our Membership. All with a big dose of personality, authenticity, and grit,” said Bill. “There aren’t many communities like this one. Home to the world’s greatest fighting forces, and a community of people fighting every day for their families, their friends, and for what’s right,” remarked Bill.

PMCU collaborated with Weber Marketing Group to reimagine the name and brand of the credit union. “We are so pleased to have a great partner like Weber Marketing Group to collaborate with,” said Todd Kern, Chief Marketing Officer for PMCU. “We wanted to reach for an evergreen name that would help us grow toward our future and evoke inclusivity while representing Southern California’s unique landscape and culture. Our new name and brand is bold, innovative and youthful,” said Todd. Mark Weber, CEO and Chairman of Weber Marketing Group commented, “Frontwave Credit Union evokes PMCU’s historical ties to the Marines, the military’s First Wave of Fighters, while reflecting the community with authenticity and distinction. It is a strong, trusted name that is open to the broader community while staying tethered to its historical roots.”

In the past 18 months, as part of a larger strategic investment in the credit union, PMCU has launched new Mobile and Online Banking platforms, opened two new branches on Camp Pendleton, one new branch in Wildomar, CA, and will open yet another new branch in Escondido, CA in November. “This is an exciting time for our credit union. We are growing, innovating, and transforming. Our vision is to make Frontwave Credit Union the best place our members have ever banked, and we are dedicated to making our members’ financial dreams come true,” said Bill Birnie, President and CEO of PMCU.