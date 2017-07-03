Overnight Accommodations Back at Warner Springs Ranch Resort

10 Historic Cottages Renovated; Now Open for Reservations

WARNER SPRINGS, CA (June 2017) – Get a glimpse into the life of the “Old West” by staying in one of the 10 renovated historic cottages now available for overnight stays at Warner Springs Ranch Resort.

Surrounded by tall oaks, sandstone and granite formations, vast meadows, rugged hills and streams, these cottages highlight the heritage and simplicity of life in the “Old West,” and offer a comfortable escape away from city life. Renovated to reflect the rich, rustic past of the beloved San Diego resort, each cottage includes one queen bed or two double beds, private bathroom and high-speed wireless internet access.

“We know how eager the community is to re-live their Warner Springs Ranch Resort memories, and are thrilled to begin hosting guests once again,” said WSRR LLC President Fred Grand. “As we celebrate this latest milestone, we continue to work on the next phases of the resort, including the re-opening of the famed hot springs pool complex and additional cottages.”

Single occupancy rooms are available for $59 per night Sunday to Thursday and $79 on Fridays, Saturdays and holidays. Double occupancy rooms are available for $74 per night Sunday to Thursday and $94 on Fridays, Saturdays and holidays. Special packages including “Bed & Breakfast” and “Stay ‘n’ Play Golf” are also available.

Reservations for the cottages can be made online, or by calling 760-782-4220.

In addition to the cottages, locals and visitors alike can take advantage of Warner Springs Ranch Resort’s renovated 18-hole golf course, enjoy a meal at the Warner Springs Golf Grill, take guided horseback rides through the backcountry of Warner Springs, and stop by the Warner Springs Gas Mart for refreshments and fuel.

Warner Springs Ranch Resort, which was founded as a working ranch in the mid-1800s and opened as a resort in the 1920s, included a 27,000-square-foot main lodge, 250 cottages, a 144-acre golf course and clubhouse, tennis courts, restaurants, a spa, campgrounds, three swimming pools, a private airport and meeting facilities. The resort is being refurbished and reopened in phases. Beyond the resort, the property also includes a 240-acre public trust Cultural Preserve.

For resort updates and to sign up for the e-newsletter, visit www.warnerspringsranchresort. com.

About Warner Springs Ranch Resort, LLC

In 2013, Pacific Hospitality Group, Inc. acquired the historic Warner Springs Ranch Resort, which is now under the management of Warner Springs Ranch Resort, LLC. While observing important conservation, tribal and historic issues, the resort is currently undergoing a multi-phase renovation to restore its beloved accommodations and recreational activities, along with new upgrades and amenity options. The first phase of the renovations re-opened the Warner Springs Ranch Golf Club and Warner Springs Golf Grill in fall 2015 followed by horseback riding and a fully stocked Gas Mart with 24/7 fuel services.

WSRR Managing Member William H. McWethy, Jr. has been successfully developing and managing hotel and resort properties in San Diego County and beyond for more than two decades. Current properties include: Hacienda Hotel and Old Town Tequila Factory in Old Town San Diego, as well as Salt Creek Golf Club in Chula Vista, Calif.

WSRR and its executives are actively involved in the community and have worked together with nonprofits and other community organizations to improve the quality of life and promote business and commerce.

For more information, visit www.warnerspringsranchresort. com.