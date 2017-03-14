Overcoming Homelessness with Interfaith

When Art came to Interfaith ten months ago, he was 62 years old and having a hard time finding work. A few years prior, he had been laid off from his job as an electrical engineer and after spending all of his savings, Art began sleeping on friend’s couches when he could no longer afford his rent. During what he considers to be the lowest point in his experience with homelessness, he was introduced to Interfaith.

“There may be some people out there that like to be homeless, but that’s not me,” said Art. “Interfaith gave me a place to rest and think about what I wanted to do with the rest of my life.”

After receiving help replacing his ID and social security card, Art moved into Interfaith’s Haven House Year-Round Emergency Shelter, the only year-round shelter for both men and women in North San Diego County. While staying in the shelter, Art began volunteering at Interfaith, helping out in both the computer lab, where he assisted other clients in their job searches and with their resumes, and in the kitchen, where he cleaned dishes and served holiday meals. Because of his active participation both in his own success and in the success of others, when a spot opened up at Raymond’s Refuge, Interfaith’s permanent supportive housing for seniors, Art was one of the first to be considered.

“Haven House was the beginning of the rest of my life,” said Art. “Now my life is back on track. I have a future and a family now.”

Today, Art is happily living in Escondido and has applied to renew his electrical contractors license in hopes of finding a part-time job. In the meantime, he is volunteering at his nephew’s motorcycle shop and honing his engineering skills.

“Interfaith has done more for me than my own family,” said Art. “Interfaith is my family now. This place is my home.”.