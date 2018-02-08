“Outside Mullingar” At Oceanside Theatre Company

Loading...
February 8, 2018

Outside Mullingar by John Patrick Shanley is currently playing at Scripps Ranch Theatre to rave reviews. It moves to Oceanside Theatre Company for three weeks beginning February 23rd. It runs through March 11th (Fri.’s and Sat.’s at 7:30pm & Sun.’s at 2:00pm). Watch as these 40 something misfits struggle with finding love.
Become a member and enjoy exclusive benefits! Join by March 11th and be entered to win a pair of 2018-19 season tickets.
