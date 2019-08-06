Outlaw-Classic Country will be Featured at Hidden City Sounds Music Series

Join Us For Brand New, Free Music Festival …Escondido, CA. – August 2, 2019 — Join us at the Center for our new summer series: Hidden City

Sounds which fills the Lyric Court with music every Friday from June 7th to October 4th!

On Friday, August 9th , classic country musician, Sara Petite performs at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido starting at 7pm.

Sara Petite is a gritty Pollyanna, Minnie Pearl-type, Bruce Springsteen rocker with an Outlaw-Classic Country style. Raised in a Tulip farming town in Washington, she now resides in San Diego, CA. A gifted singer-songwriter who possesses the unique ability to reach the hearts and souls of fans young and old. She has the rare gift to craft songs that appeal equally, but are interpreted differently by fans of diverse perspectives. This comes through in her live performances as well. A true original, Sara’s music does not conveniently fit into any one musical genre or sub-category, but

rather traces her influences in country, bluegrass, rock and folk, and emerges into a sound completely her own.

As welcome in senior citizen centers as she is in biker bars, nightclub venues and festivals, Sara is as American as apple pie and Harley Davidson.

She is gritty, she is wild, she is tender with a soul of a child.

Get more information about her performance here: http://artcenter.org/event/hidden-city-sounds-sara- petite/

Enjoy a different genre of live music each week along with DJ’s, food trucks, inflatables, and a cash bar. Hidden City Sounds music series is generously sponsored by Frontwave Credit Union and White Board Risk and Insurance Solutions.

Learn more about the Hidden City Sound music series here: http://artcenter.org/events/category/hidden-city-sounds-2/

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido… With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.



The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities.



The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County.

The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce.

In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.



The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and more information, visit artcenter.org.