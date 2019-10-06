Our Changing Climate Series

Vista, CA — North County Climate Change Alliance and Dr. Jeff Severinghaus present ” By Studying Past Ice Core Records, What Have We Learned About Our Future?”

Dr. Jeff Severinghaus

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to hear from a climate science researcher from Scripps Institution of Oceanography! His team studies historic temperatures at ice core sites on the West Antarctic Ice Sheet and Greenland. Dr. Severinghaus’s current research interests center on using trapped bubbles of gases contained in ice cores to track changes in ancient climate

Atmospheric air bubbles are trapped in glacial ice and provide a unique window on the past greenhouse gas composition and climate. These samples of our past have provided a cornucopia of information about natural climate change and how sensitive the Earth is to heat-trapping gases like CO2 and methane. This gives us confidence in making predictions that fossil fuel burning is now radically altering our children’s and grandchildren’s future. Professor Severinghaus will discuss how we know that current planetary heating is caused by humans and is not natural. He will also explain and expose a few myths. There will be time for questions from the audience.

Dr. Jeff Severinghaus is a professor of geosciences in the Geosciences Research Division at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California, San Diego. He has received several awards, including the 2011 Claire C. Patterson Medalist of the Geochemical Society, an award given annually for a breakthrough in environmental geochemistry.

Please note: Due to a policy change by the library we will no longer be able to serve food. We are grateful for all the great refreshments provided by Elaine Byran from Body and Soul Nourishment.

Thursday, October 10th 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM – Vista Library 700 Eucalyptus Ave., Vista, CA 92084

Starting at 5:00 PM there will be live music by Dryad (Jon and Sabine Sherman) prior to the presentation. This free event is hosted by the North County Climate Change Alliance and the Vista Public Library.





