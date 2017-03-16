Oscar Nellis Ends Season From RBV Wrestlling

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Vista, CA- March , 2017: Oscar Nellis the son of former head wrestling coach and athletic director ended his season with the Longhorn Wrestling squad at Rancho Buena Vista High School and will attend Minot State in the Northern part of North Dakota where he will be majoring in Biology.

At the Masters Tournament at Olympian High School the Longhorn finished second after wins 3 wins as he fell to Carson Sauriel of Poway by a 7-1 score.

Oscar Nellis on the Masters: “The masters was a competitive tournament, Iwas glad that I reached the finals but made a couple of mistakes vs. Carmen Sauriol of Poway ended up losing the match.” “Last year we wrestled a few times and we both finished 2-2.”

At the States, Oscar Nellis won his first two matches vs. Jose Mata of Santa Ana High School by winning 10-1, in the next round he faced Dominic Arellano of Northview 9-6 both opponents from the Southern Section. In the quarter final round he was pinned by Matthew Olguin of powerful high school power Buchanan of the Central Section in 2:00. In the consolation round he wrestled a very close match and was pinned by Brandon Paulson of powerful Clovis in 4:44.

“In the first match vs Jose Mata of Santa Ana, I was just ready to warm up making sure just to be focused on the second match was against Dominic Arellano of Northview right away I was down 5-0 and got caught wrestled bad and pushed the pace and came back won by a nearfall and won the match 9-6 said Oscar Nellis.

” In the quarter final round I wrestled the defending state champion Matthew Olguin of Buchanan Central Section, he got on top of me used a arm bar tilt and ran it over, in the consolations I wrestled Brandon Paulson of Clovis it was close I gave up a takedown in the 3rd period 3-1 we flurried and I got caught cradle and was pinned in 4:44 .” said Nellis.

I have wrestled for 3 years in the CIF State Tournament this season my nerves weren’t going up as bad but every wrestler is good and the competition is very tough out here you have to be prepared for your next opponent. ” said Oscar Nellis.

“I will be wrestling at Minot State in Northern North Dakota near the Canadian border while at a wrestling camp I had a talked to the head wrestling coach at Minot State a Division II the coaches are young the practices are good and I am looking forward to wrestling out there where I will be majoring in Biology don’t know what kind as of yet.” said Oscar Nellis