Orilla M. “Lindy” Lindsey Tabbutt – Obituary

Orilla M. “Lindy” Lindsey Tabbutt

Orilla M. “Lindy” Lindsey Tabbutt, age 98, entered into rest October 11, 2019 at Merrill Gardens Garden House Memory Unit in Oceanside, CA, under the care of Elizabeth Hospice. She was born December 21, 1920, in York, PA to Miles and Helen (Herr) Lindsey, the sixth of eight children.

Lindy served in the U.S. Naval Reserves as a WAVE during WWII, enlisting February 23, 1944. She attended boot camp at Hunter College in New York, NY and served as a Yeoman. She was assigned first to Iowa, working with other women on farms, then to Navy V-112 unit, Chapel Hill, NC, where she worked under Cpt Edward “Swede” Hazlett. While serving in NC, Lindy met Harold Drew “Top” Tabbutt, who was then a 1st Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps. They were married September 7, 1945 in Chapel Hill, NC. Lindy received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Naval Reserves November 3, 1945, with the rank of Yeoman 3rd Class. They welcomed a daughter, Susan, in 1946.

As a military family, the Tabbutts were stationed in NC; NY; and IL. Lindy and Susan returned to York, PA, while Top served in Korea 1952-1954. In 1954, they were transferred to Camp Pendleton, CA, purchasing a home in Carlsbad in 1956, celebrating Top’s retirement in 1957. Lindy lived in Carlsbad until moving to Mesa, AZ in 2010. She returned to Carlsbad and Oceanside in 2014.

A member of Oceanside First Presbyterian Church since 1954, Lindy sang in the choir for 50 years. Lindy started the first Girl Scout program on Camp Pendleton in 1954 and volunteered with Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society for 40 years. Lindy was also an active member of the Woman’s Club of Carlsbad, Beta Sigma Phi International, Navy Women, Job’s Daughters, and many other community organizations. She sang and danced with various performing groups and traveled the world.

Lindy was preceded in death by her husband Top, her parents, and her siblings. Lindy is survived by her daughter Susan Forrister of Oceanside, CA; grandchildren John and Shara Forrister of Prosser, WA; Jessica Forrister of New Orleans, LA; Lisa Wise of South Daytona, FL; four great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends all over the world.

Lindy’s family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Merrill Gardens and Elizabeth Hospice for their loving care of Lindy.

A celebration of Lindy’s life will be held on November 2, 2019 at 10:30 am at Oceanside First Presbyterian Church. lnterment will be at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oceanside First Presbyterian Church, Beta Sigma Phi International, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, Alzheimer’s Association, or a charity of individual choice.